Antelope Enterprise Faces Nasdaq Delisting Risk

November 05, 2024 — 05:16 pm EST

Antelope Enterprise Holdings (AEHL) has released an update.

Antelope Enterprise Holdings has received a deficiency letter from Nasdaq due to its share price falling below the $1.00 minimum for 30 consecutive days. The company has 180 days to regain compliance, potentially through measures like a reverse stock split, to avoid delisting. Investors are keenly watching how Antelope Enterprise will address this issue in the coming months.

