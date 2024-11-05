Antelope Enterprise Faces Nasdaq Delisting Risk

Antelope Enterprise Holdings (AEHL) has released an update.

Antelope Enterprise Holdings has received a deficiency letter from Nasdaq due to its share price falling below the $1.00 minimum for 30 consecutive days. The company has 180 days to regain compliance, potentially through measures like a reverse stock split, to avoid delisting. Investors are keenly watching how Antelope Enterprise will address this issue in the coming months.

