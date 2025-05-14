Antalpha Platform Holding Company Prices Initial Public Offering at $12.80 per Share

Antalpha announced its IPO, pricing shares at $12.80, expected to raise approximately $49.3 million, trading on Nasdaq.

Quiver AI Summary

Antalpha Platform Holding Company has announced the pricing of its initial public offering (IPO), offering 3,850,000 ordinary shares at $12.80 each, with shares expected to begin trading on the Nasdaq Global Market under the ticker symbol “ANTA” on May 14, 2025. The offering is anticipated to close on May 15, 2025, subject to customary conditions, and includes a 30-day option for underwriters to purchase an additional 577,500 shares. Antalpha aims to raise approximately $49.3 million, or $56.7 million if the over-allotment is fully exercised, with the proceeds designated for various corporate purposes, including product development and investment in digital assets like Bitcoin and gold. Roth Capital Partners and Compass Point are the joint book-running managers for the IPO.

Potential Positives

Antalpha successfully priced its initial public offering of 3,850,000 ordinary shares at $12.80 each, indicating strong investor interest and confidence in the company's value.

The company is poised to raise approximately $49.3 million from the offering, which can enhance its financial capacity for growth and expansion plans.

Antalpha shares are set to begin trading on the Nasdaq Global Market under the ticker symbol "ANTA," elevating the company's visibility and credibility in the financial markets.

The offering includes an option for underwriters to purchase additional shares, indicating potential for increased demand and further financing opportunities.

Potential Negatives

The company is raising capital through an initial public offering, which may indicate a need for funds or financial instability, raising concerns about its financial health.

The lack of specific commitments or agreements for the use of proceeds raises questions about the efficacy and strategic planning behind the fundraising efforts.

Investment in Bitcoin and gold as part of its treasury management may suggest exposure to volatile assets, which could introduce significant financial risk for the company.

FAQ

What is the pricing of Antalpha's initial public offering?

Antalpha’s initial public offering is priced at $12.80 per ordinary share.

When will Antalpha's shares begin trading?

Antalpha’s ordinary shares are expected to begin trading on the Nasdaq Global Market on May 14, 2025.

How much does Antalpha expect to raise from the offering?

Antalpha expects to receive gross proceeds of approximately $49.3 million from the offering.

What will Antalpha use the proceeds for?

The proceeds will be used for general corporate purposes, including product development and global expansion.

Where can I find the final prospectus for Antalpha's offering?

The final prospectus will be available on EDGAR at the SEC's website or by contacting the underwriters directly.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated summary of a press release distributed by GlobeNewswire. The model used to summarize this release may make mistakes. See the full release here.

Full Release



SINGAPORE, May 14, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Antalpha Platform Holding Company (“Antalpha” or the “Company”) today announced the pricing of its initial public offering of 3,850,000 ordinary shares at a price to the public of $12.80 per ordinary share. The ordinary shares have been approved for listing and are expected to begin trading on the Nasdaq Global Market on May 14, 2025, under the ticker symbol “ANTA.” The offering is expected to close on May 15, 2025, subject to customary closing conditions.





Antalpha has granted the underwriters a 30-day option to purchase an additional 577,500 ordinary shares to cover over-allotments in connection with the offering.





Antalpha expects to receive gross proceeds from the offering of approximately US$49.3 million, or approximately US$56.7 million if the underwriters over-allotment option is exercised in full, before deducting underwriting discounts and offering expenses. Antalpha intends to use the net proceeds from the offering for general corporate purposes, which may include investment in product development, sales and marketing activities, technology infrastructure, capital expenditure, global expansion, and other general and administrative matters; loan operation and customer funding advance needs, to accelerate its fund flow and improve customer experience; investment in technologies, solutions or businesses that complement its business (although it has no present commitments or agreements to enter into any acquisition or investment); and investment in Bitcoin and gold (in digital form) as part of its treasury management.





Roth Capital Partners and Compass Point are joint book-running managers for the offering.





The offering is being made only by means of a prospectus forming a part of the effective registration statement. Copies of the final prospectus relating to this offering, when available, may be obtained by visiting EDGAR on the SEC's website at www.sec.gov. Alternatively, copies of the final prospectus, when available, may be obtained from: Roth Capital Partners, LLC, 888 San Clemente Drive, Suite 400, Newport Beach, CA 92660 Attn: Prospectus Department, by phone: (800) 678-9147, or by email at



rothecm@roth.com



; or Compass Point Research & Trading, LLC, Attention: Syndicate, 1055 Thomas Jefferson Street, N.W. Suite 303, Washington, D.C. 20007, or by email to:



syndicate@compasspointllc.com



.





A registration statement on Form F-1 relating to the offering of these securities has been filed with, and declared effective by, the SEC. This press release is being made pursuant to, and in accordance with, Rule 134 under the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and shall not constitute an offer to sell or the solicitation of an offer to buy these securities, nor shall there be any sale of these securities in any state or jurisdiction in which such offer, solicitation or sale would be unlawful prior to registration or qualification under the securities laws of any such state or jurisdiction.







About Antalpha







Antalpha is a leading crypto fintech company with a dedicated focus on providing liquidity and risk management solutions to institutional Bitcoin miners. As the primary lending partner of Bitmain, Antalpha offers supply chain and margin loans through the Antalpha Prime technology platform, which allows customers to originate and manage their digital asset loans, as well as monitor collateral positions with near real-time data.







Contact







Investor Relations:



ir@antalpha.com









Safe Harbor Statement







This press release contains statements that may constitute “forward-looking” statements pursuant to the “safe harbor” provisions of the U.S. Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. These forward-looking statements can be identified by terminology such as “will,” “expects,” “anticipates,” “aims,” “future,” “intends,” “plans,” “believes,” “estimates,” “likely to,” and similar statements. Statements that are not historical facts, including statements about Antalpha’s beliefs, plans, and expectations, are forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements involve inherent risks and uncertainties. Further information regarding these and other risks is included in Antalpha’s filings with the SEC. All information provided in this press release is as of the date of this press release, and Antalpha does not undertake any obligation to update any forward-looking statement, except as required under applicable law.



The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.