ANTA Sports Announces Bond Repurchase and New Issuance

ANTA Sports Products (HK:2020) has released an update.

ANTA Sports Products is set to bolster its financial strategy by repurchasing EUR 945.5 million of its convertible bonds due in 2025 and issuing a new EUR 1.5 billion zero-coupon guaranteed convertible bond due in 2029. This strategic move is designed to optimize the company’s debt structure, providing fresh capital and flexibility for future growth.

