News & Insights

Stocks
ANPDF

ANTA Sports Announces Bond Repurchase and New Issuance

November 26, 2024 — 07:09 pm EST

Written by TipRanks HongKong Auto-Generated Newsdesk for TipRanks ->

ANTA Sports Products (HK:2020) has released an update.

Don't Miss our Black Friday Offers:

ANTA Sports Products is set to bolster its financial strategy by repurchasing EUR 945.5 million of its convertible bonds due in 2025 and issuing a new EUR 1.5 billion zero-coupon guaranteed convertible bond due in 2029. This strategic move is designed to optimize the company’s debt structure, providing fresh capital and flexibility for future growth.

For further insights into HK:2020 stock, check out TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

Trending Articles

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Stocks
TipRanks
TipRanks is the most comprehensive data set of sell side analysts and hedge fund managers. TipRanks' multi-award winning platform ranks financial experts based on measured performance and the accuracy of their predictions so investors know who to trust when making investment decisions.
More articles by this source ->

Stocks mentioned

ANPDF

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Sign up for the TradeTalks newsletter to receive your weekly dose of trading news, trends and education. Delivered Wednesdays.