Ansys to Report Q3 Earnings: Here's What Investors Should Know

ANSYS Inc ANSS is scheduled to report earnings for the third quarter of 2024 on Nov. 6, after the closing bell.



The Zacks Consensus Estimate for earnings per share (EPS) is pegged at $1.88, unchanged in the past 60 days. The figure indicates an increase of 33.33% from the year-ago quarter’s reported figure.



The Zacks Consensus Estimate for revenues is pegged at $531 million, indicating growth of 15.75% from the prior-year quarter level.



The company’s earnings beat the Zacks Consensus Estimate in three of the last four quarters while missing once. On average, its trailing four-quarter earnings surprise was 4.8%. ANSS’ shares have lost 10.8% against the sub-industry’s growth of 11.3% and the S&P 500 Index’s rally of 20.5% in the year-to-date period.



Factors to Note

Robust sales of its simulation solutions across major verticals such as aerospace and defense (A&D), high tech, automotive, industrial equipment and energy are likely to have aided ANSS’ top line.



The A&D sector continues to gain momentum, fueled by developments in the space industry and ongoing digital transformation, which positively impact the company’s software solutions. In the automotive industry, increased demand for electric vehicles and advanced driver-assistance systems is likely to have supported revenue growth in the quarter under review. Progress in artificial intelligence (AI) and machine learning is enhancing simulation software capabilities, opening new growth opportunities for the company. Strength in the high-tech sector, driven by advancements in AI, is a tailwind.



Geopolitical headwinds, unfavorable forex impact and global macroeconomic weakness weigh on ANSS’ performance.



Given the pending acquisition by Synopsys, as announced in January 2024, the company no longer provides guidance. However, it expects ACV and revenue growth rates to vary across the quarters in 2024 and be affected by the performance comparisons to 2023. It projects double-digit ACV and revenue growth in the second half of the year and expects 2024 ACV to grow in double digits.

Key Developments

In September, Ansys, TSMC and Microsoft successfully tested a solution that enhances the silicon Photonic Integrated Circuits (PICs) simulation and analysis process. The joined forces have yielded a 10X speed-up in Ansys’ Lumerical FDTD photonic simulations using Microsoft Azure’s NC A100v4-series virtual machines powered by NVIDIA accelerated computing technology operating on Azure AI infrastructure.



Ansys further strengthened its long-standing collaboration with TSMC to transform the semiconductor industry by leveraging AI to advance multiphysics solutions to develop semiconductor technologies and workflows for high-efficiency designs.

