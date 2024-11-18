ANSS, Vertiv Team Up to Boost Data Center Cooling for Next-Gen Designs

ANSYS Inc.’s ANSS cutting-edge digital engineering technologies are leveraged by a digital infrastructure solutions provider – Vertiv VRT – for designing next-generation data center cooling systems. This collaboration aims to reduce development time, enhance customization, minimize costs and deliver innovative solutions that align with the needs of artificial intelligence (AI)-powered applications.



A key component in any data center thermal management system is the heat exchanger (HX) coil, which is crucial for transferring heat away from hardware. These systems can be customized for different needs but are difficult and time-consuming to design due to the complex multiphysics and expertise required. Using Ansys technology, Vertiv's team can design them faster and simultaneously ensure the designs are accurate and dependable.



Ansys brings a suite of digital tools that enable Vertiv to transform its design processes. The collaboration focuses on two flagship technologies – Minerva and optiSLang. Minerva is a digital engineering platform that allows both experts and non-experts to create and publish web applications for HX coil design. By eliminating the designer-to-engineer handoff, Minerva reduces time delays and ensures a seamless flow of information across teams.



OptiSLang, Ansys’ AI-enhanced optimization framework, enables Vertiv to simulate ideal design configurations, minimizing the need for physical prototypes. This approach significantly reduces material usage, cuts costs and allows engineers to deliver reliable and scalable designs. By combining Vertiv’s expertise in critical digital infrastructure with Ansys’ cutting-edge simulation technology, the collaboration streamlines the design of HX coils, enables rapid decision-making and fosters AI-driven growth.

Rising Demand for ANSS’ Simulation Solutions Drives Growth

Ansys maintains a strong foothold in the high-end design simulation software market, driven by steady demand across the automotive and high-tech industries. The company’s software solutions are used by most of the well-known manufacturing companies, underscoring its industry-wide impact. In October 2024, ANSS’ premium multiphysics analysis solutions were adopted by Faraday Technology Corporation for the development of advanced designs for modern multi-die 2.5D/3D integrated circuits.



Ansys has deepened its partnership with TSMC to use AI to improve semiconductor technologies and workflows for efficient designs. Also, in collaboration with TSMC and Microsoft, Ansys achieved a 10X speed boost in photonic simulations using Microsoft Azure’s advanced AI infrastructure with NVIDIA technology. This enhances the simulation of silicon Photonic Integrated Circuits.



In the last reported quarter, ANSS’ revenues climbed 31.2% year over year to $601.9 million beating the Zacks Consensus Estimate by 13.3%. Robust multi-year lease growth drove the top-line expansion. In the third quarter, Ansys secured a lucrative $88 million deal within the high-tech industry across the Americas. This achievement significantly contributed to the growth of its multi-year lease agreements, reinforcing its strong market footprint.



Ansys has refrained from issuing outlook due to its pending acquisition by Synopsys, announced in January 2024. The deal has already received approval from Ansys shareholders.

ANSS’ Zacks Rank & Stock Price Performance

ANSS currently carries a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold). Shares of the company have gained 9.9% in the past year compared with the sub-industry's growth of 14.4%.



Image Source: Zacks Investment Research

Stocks to Consider

Some better-ranked stocks from the broader technology space are Arista Networks, Inc. ANET and InterDigital, Inc. IDCC. IDCC presently sports a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy), whereas ANET carries a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy). You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank stocks here.



IDCC is a pioneer in advanced mobile technologies that enable wireless communications and capabilities. The company engages in designing and developing a wide range of advanced technology solutions, which are used in digital cellular as well as wireless 3G, 4G and IEEE 802-related products and networks. It has a long-term growth expectation of 17.44%



ANET provides cloud networking solutions for data centers and cloud computing environments. The company offers 10/25/40/50/100 gigabit Ethernet switches and routers optimized for next-generation data center networks. In the last reported quarter, it delivered an earnings surprise of 7.36%.





Only $1 to See All Zacks' Buys and Sells

We're not kidding.

Several years ago, we shocked our members by offering them 30-day access to all our picks for the total sum of only $1. No obligation to spend another cent.

Thousands have taken advantage of this opportunity. Thousands did not - they thought there must be a catch. Yes, we do have a reason. We want you to get acquainted with our portfolio services like Surprise Trader, Stocks Under $10, Technology Innovators,and more, that closed 228 positions with double- and triple-digit gains in 2023 alone.

Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 5 Stocks Set to Double. Click to get this free report

InterDigital, Inc. (IDCC) : Free Stock Analysis Report

ANSYS, Inc. (ANSS) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Arista Networks, Inc. (ANET) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Vertiv Holdings Co. (VRT) : Free Stock Analysis Report

To read this article on Zacks.com click here.

Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.