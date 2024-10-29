News & Insights

Anson Resources Offers Free Options to Boost Shareholder Value

October 29, 2024 — 01:08 am EDT

Anson Resources Limited (AU:ASN) has released an update.

Anson Resources Limited has announced an offer of free unquoted attaching options to eligible participants, allowing one option for every two shares allocated under their recent placement and share purchase plan. The offer, aimed at institutional and sophisticated investors in Australia, New Zealand, and Hong Kong, opens on October 29, 2024, and closes on November 12, 2024. This initiative is part of Anson’s strategy to enhance shareholder value as it develops its Paradox Lithium Project in Utah.

