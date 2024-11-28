Anson Resources Director Increases Holdings with New Performance Rights

Anson Resources Limited (AU:ASN) has released an update.

Anson Resources Limited has announced a change in the interests of its director, Bruce Richardson, who has acquired an additional 6 million performance rights following shareholder approval. This adjustment brings his total holdings to 12.6 million performance rights, alongside existing shares and options. The move reflects ongoing strategic positioning within the company.

