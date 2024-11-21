Anson Resources Boosts Lithium Reserves with Key Acquisition

Anson Resources Limited (AU:ASN) has released an update.

Anson Resources Limited has announced a significant upgrade to its Mineral Resource estimates at the Paradox Lithium Project following the acquisition of the Green Energy Lithium Project. This strategic expansion increases the project area and enhances the company’s potential to develop into a major lithium producer. Anson aims to capitalize on the growing demand for energy and technology minerals, driving long-term shareholder value.

