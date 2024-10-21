Anson Resources Advances Green River Lithium Project

Anson Resources Limited (AU:ASN) has released an update.

Anson Resources has successfully completed a second geotechnical survey at its Green River Lithium Project in Utah, confirming the site’s suitability for a Direct Lithium Extraction processing plant. The survey, which included boreholes and trenches, provided essential data on subsurface conditions, aiding in construction recommendations for the proposed facility. This development marks a significant step forward in Anson’s efforts to advance its lithium extraction capabilities.

