News & Insights

Stocks
ANSNF

Anson Resources Advances Green River Lithium Project

October 21, 2024 — 08:20 pm EDT

Written by TipRanks Australian Auto-Generated Newsdesk for TipRanks ->

Anson Resources Limited (AU:ASN) has released an update.

Anson Resources has successfully completed a second geotechnical survey at its Green River Lithium Project in Utah, confirming the site’s suitability for a Direct Lithium Extraction processing plant. The survey, which included boreholes and trenches, provided essential data on subsurface conditions, aiding in construction recommendations for the proposed facility. This development marks a significant step forward in Anson’s efforts to advance its lithium extraction capabilities.

For further insights into AU:ASN stock, check out TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Stocks
TipRanks
TipRanks is the most comprehensive data set of sell side analysts and hedge fund managers. TipRanks' multi-award winning platform ranks financial experts based on measured performance and the accuracy of their predictions so investors know who to trust when making investment decisions.
More articles by this source ->

Stocks mentioned

ANSNF

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Sign up for the TradeTalks newsletter to receive your weekly dose of trading news, trends and education. Delivered Wednesdays.