Anova Metals Unveils High Gold Recovery at Ricciardo

October 27, 2024 — 06:17 pm EDT

Anova Metals Ltd. (AU:WA8) has released an update.

Anova Metals Ltd. has announced promising initial metallurgical test results from its Ricciardo gold deposit in Western Australia, showcasing high gold recoveries of up to 96%. These results indicate a feasible processing route for gold production, bolstering the company’s focus on exploration and resource expansion in the Golden Corridor. With further studies planned, Anova Metals is poised to enhance its extraction processes and explore new deposits.

