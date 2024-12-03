News & Insights

Anova Metals Clarifies Stock Surge Amid ASX Inquiry

December 03, 2024 — 02:49 am EST

Anova Metals Ltd. (AU:WA8) has released an update.

Anova Metals Ltd. recently addressed an ASX inquiry, confirming that the release of key information had a material impact on their stock value. The company clarified that a recent price surge was not due to an information leak but rather a research report update. Anova assures compliance with ASX Listing Rules, underscoring their commitment to timely and transparent disclosures.

