Annica Holdings Explores Renewable Energy Partnership

October 22, 2024 — 09:13 am EDT

Annica Holdings Limited (SG:5AL) has released an update.

Annica Holdings Limited, through its subsidiary H2E International, has signed a non-binding memorandum of understanding with SunGreenH2 to explore renewable energy projects in Malaysia. This collaboration aims to develop off-grid electrification solutions for rural communities and establish a hydrogen electrolyser assembly facility. The partnership could potentially open up a significant new revenue stream for Annica Holdings in the renewable energy sector.

