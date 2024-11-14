News & Insights

Stocks
ANNX

Annexon reports Q3 EPS (25c), consensus (27c)

November 14, 2024 — 08:17 am EST

Written by TheFly for TipRanks ->

“We are executing toward a strong finish for the year to propel us into the start of an impactful 2025. The RWE data for our ANX005 GBS program expected by year end 2024 will be an important part of our first BLA submission as a company and a significant step toward providing GBS patients with a targeted and approved therapy. ARCHER II, our Phase 3 trial in GA, is actively enrolling and designed to provide the first significant data for protection of vision in a pivotal GA trial. Finally, we’re anticipating data from our first-in-kind oral C1s program, ANX1502, with an improved tablet formulation in patients with CAD in the first quarter of 2025,” said Douglas Love, president and chief executive officer of Annexon (ANNX).

Published first on TheFly – the ultimate source for real-time, market-moving breaking financial news. Try Now>>

See Insiders’ Hot Stocks on TipRanks >>

Read More on ANNX:

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Stocks
TipRanks
TipRanks is the most comprehensive data set of sell side analysts and hedge fund managers. TipRanks' multi-award winning platform ranks financial experts based on measured performance and the accuracy of their predictions so investors know who to trust when making investment decisions.
More articles by this source ->

Stocks mentioned

ANNX

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Sign up for the TradeTalks newsletter to receive your weekly dose of trading news, trends and education. Delivered Wednesdays.