Annexon presents Phase 2 Vision Preservation data with ANX007 in dry AMD

The company states: “Annexon (ANNX) announced new findings from its Phase 2 ARCHER study for ANX007 in geographic atrophy due to dry age-related macular degeneration. ANX007 demonstrated enhanced protection of vision and greater preservation of central photoreceptor cells in a subpopulation of patients with less advanced disease as measured by the photoreceptor ellipsoid zone in the central fovea. The data were presented at the American Academy of Ophthalmology 2024 annual meeting. ANX007 is a first-in-kind, non-pegylated antigen-binding fragment designed to block C1q locally in the eye with an intravitreal formulation. As previously described, in the randomized Phase 2 ARCHER trial, ANX007 demonstrated a visual function benefit consistently across multiple measures that was both dose and time dependent. This includes significant broad-based protection of vision in standard and low light conditions and significant protection of photoreceptors in the fovea region critical for visual acuity. These Phase 2 data are further reinforced in a subpopulation of patients with less advanced disease defined by low light visual acuity less than 30 at baseline and in patients with more intact vision as defined by less than80% EZ loss.”

