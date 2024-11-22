Anixa Biosciences board approves purchase of Bitcoin as treasury reserve asset

Anixa Biosciences (ANIX) announced that its Board of Directors has approved the purchase of Bitcoin as a treasury reserve asset. With Anixa’s strong balance sheet and excess cash, this strategic decision aims to diversify the company’s treasury holdings while positioning Anixa to benefit from the potential long-term value of digital assets. The company also reaffirmed its ongoing stock buyback program as part of its commitment to enhancing shareholder value.

Don't Miss our Black Friday Offers:

Published first on TheFly – the ultimate source for real-time, market-moving breaking financial news. Try Now>>

See today’s best-performing stocks on TipRanks >>

Read More on ANIX:

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.