Anixa Biosciences board approves purchase of Bitcoin as treasury reserve asset

November 22, 2024 — 08:20 am EST

Anixa Biosciences (ANIX) announced that its Board of Directors has approved the purchase of Bitcoin as a treasury reserve asset. With Anixa’s strong balance sheet and excess cash, this strategic decision aims to diversify the company’s treasury holdings while positioning Anixa to benefit from the potential long-term value of digital assets. The company also reaffirmed its ongoing stock buyback program as part of its commitment to enhancing shareholder value.

