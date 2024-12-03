News & Insights

Animalcare Group Expands with £20M Fundraise

December 03, 2024 — 07:52 am EST

Animalcare (GB:ANCR) has released an update.

Animalcare Group PLC successfully raised £20 million through an oversubscribed share placement to partly finance the acquisition of Randlab, a veterinary medicine company. This strategic acquisition aligns with Animalcare’s growth objectives and strengthens its product portfolio. The new shares will account for approximately 12.5% of the expanded share capital upon admission to the AIM market.

