Animalcare Group Expands with £20M Fundraise

Animalcare Group PLC successfully raised £20 million through an oversubscribed share placement to partly finance the acquisition of Randlab, a veterinary medicine company. This strategic acquisition aligns with Animalcare’s growth objectives and strengthens its product portfolio. The new shares will account for approximately 12.5% of the expanded share capital upon admission to the AIM market.

