Animalcare Group Executives Increase Share Ownership

December 06, 2024 — 08:37 am EST

Animalcare (GB:ANCR) has released an update.

Animalcare Group PLC has confirmed that its key executives, including CEO Jennifer Winter and CFO Christopher Brewster, have purchased new ordinary shares following a recent fundraising initiative. This move, which also includes Non-Executive Directors Marc Coucke and Dr. Douglas Hutchens, reflects a significant boost in confidence from within, as the company continues its growth trajectory in the animal health sector.

