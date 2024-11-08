News & Insights

Stocks

ANIMA Holding Reports Steady Asset Growth in October

November 08, 2024 — 10:48 am EST

Written by TipRanks Italy Auto-Generated Newsdesk for TipRanks ->

ANIMA Holding S.p.A. (IT:ANIM) has released an update.

ANIMA Holding’s October 2024 report shows a modest net inflow of €4 million into managed assets, bringing their total assets under management to €201.2 billion. The company highlights a continued trend of positive retail inflows exceeding €2 billion since the beginning of the year, despite outflows in low-economic-impact categories.

For further insights into IT:ANIM stock, check out TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

Trending Articles

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Stocks
TipRanks
TipRanks is the most comprehensive data set of sell side analysts and hedge fund managers. TipRanks' multi-award winning platform ranks financial experts based on measured performance and the accuracy of their predictions so investors know who to trust when making investment decisions.
More articles by this source ->

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Sign up for the TradeTalks newsletter to receive your weekly dose of trading news, trends and education. Delivered Wednesdays.