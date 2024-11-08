ANIMA Holding Reports Steady Asset Growth in October

ANIMA Holding S.p.A. (IT:ANIM) has released an update.

ANIMA Holding’s October 2024 report shows a modest net inflow of €4 million into managed assets, bringing their total assets under management to €201.2 billion. The company highlights a continued trend of positive retail inflows exceeding €2 billion since the beginning of the year, despite outflows in low-economic-impact categories.

