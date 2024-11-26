Anheuser-Busch InBev Announces EUR/GBP Tender Pricing

Anheuser Busch InBev SA/NV (GB:0RJI) has released an update.
Anheuser-Busch InBev has announced the pricing for its EUR/GBP tender offers, which involve purchasing outstanding notes for cash. The company reached its offer cap and will spend up to $3.5 billion in total, with early settlement expected on December 3, 2024. This move reflects strategic financial management to optimize its debt profile.
