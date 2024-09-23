ANGO Initiates RECOVER-AV Trial for AlphaVac F1885 in Europe

AngioDynamics, Inc.ANGO has initiated the RECOVER-AV clinical trial, a prospective, multinational, single-arm study aimed at assessing the efficacy, safety and long-term outcomes of the AlphaVac Multipurpose Mechanical Aspiration F1885 System for treating acute intermediate-risk pulmonary embolism (PE).

Following the success of the U.S.-based APEX-AV trial, which demonstrated significant improvements in right ventricular function and clot burden reduction, RECOVER-AV will enroll patients across 20 European hospital sites. The trial seeks to support AlphaVac’s adoption in the European market, where PE prevalence and severity are notably higher than in the United States, with an estimated 435,000 PE events annually.

Likely Trend of ANGO Stock Following the News

Following the news release, shares of ANGO fell 2.1% to close at $7.54 on Friday. The company's innovative devices continue to be favored by skilled physicians in rapidly growing healthcare markets. The recent advancement too is expected to enhance the company's ability to restore healthy blood flow in the vascular system, broaden cancer treatment alternatives and elevate patient quality of life. Consequently, we anticipate the stock to gain from investors’ optimism around this development.

Impact of ANGO's RECOVER-AV Trial With AlphaVac F1885

The RECOVER-AV trial marks a crucial expansion of AngioDynamics' clinical research efforts in Europe, a region with higher PE prevalence and worse outcomes compared to the United States. By enrolling patients across multiple European centers, the study aims to demonstrate the AlphaVac F1885 System’s effectiveness in treating intermediate-risk PE, targeting reductions in the right ventricular/left ventricular ratio and minimizing Major Adverse Events like death or bleeding.

Patients in the RECOVER-AV trial will be monitored for 12 months, with assessments of functional outcomes at 30 days, six months and 12 months post-procedure. This trial follows the AlphaVac F1885 System’s CE Mark approval, highlighting its potential to improve PE treatment options and patient outcomes in a high-need market.

More on ANGO’s RECOVER-AV Trial

The RECOVER-AV trial follows the APEX-AV study, a single-arm Investigational Device Exemption trial that enrolled 122 patients with acute, intermediate-risk PE at 25 U.S. hospitals. Completed in December 2023, APEX-AV demonstrated the safety of the AlphaVac F1885 System, showing significant improvements in right ventricular function and reductions in clot burden in treated patients.

Market Prospects Favoring ANGO

Per a report in BioSpace, the pulmonary embolism market size was worth $1.8 billion in 2023. It is anticipated to reach $3.3 billion by 2034 at a CAGR of 5.5%.

Robust growth in PE diagnosis is driven by advancements in imaging technologies. Computed Tomography Pulmonary Angiography is the gold standard, providing detailed images and detecting small emboli accurately. Meanwhile, Magnetic Resonance Angiography is gaining traction as a non-invasive, radiation-free option, especially for patients with allergies or renal issues, further expanding the market.

Recent Development at AngioDynamics

In May, AngioDynamics presented results from the APEX-AV trial at the SCAI 2024 Scientific Sessions, demonstrating the safety and efficacy of the AlphaVac F1885 System in treating acute intermediate-risk PE patients.

ANGO’s Stock Price Performance

Shares of AngioDynamics have plunged 3.8% year to date against the industry’s 9.7% growth. The S&P 500 has risen 19.6% in the same time frame.



Image Source: Zacks Investment Research

Favorable Earnings Surprise Trend for ANGO

AngioDynamics’ earnings surpassed estimates in each of the trailing four quarters, delivering an average surprise of 28.61%.

ANGO’s Zacks Rank & Other Key Picks

Currently, AngioDynamics carries a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy).

Some other top-ranked stocks in the broader medical space are Universal Health Services UHS, ATI Physical Therapy ( ATIP ) and Aveanna HealthcareAVAH. While Universal Health Services sports a Zacks Rank #1, ATI Physical Therapy and Aveanna Healthcare carry a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy) each at present. You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank stocks here.

Universal Health Services has an estimated long-term growth rate of 19%. UHS’ earnings surpassed estimates in each of the trailing four quarters, with the average being 14.58%.

Universal Health Services has gained 41.1% compared with the industry's 34.8% growth year to date.

ATI Physical Therapy's earnings surpassed estimates in each of the trailing four quarters, with the average surprise being 7.25%.

ATIP's shares have gained 5.5% year to date compared with the industry’s 18.6% growth.

Aveanna Healthcare's earnings surpassed estimates in each of the trailing four quarters, with the average surprise being 47.5%.

AVAH's shares have surged 104.5% year to date compared with the industry’s15.7% growth.

Zacks Names #1 Semiconductor Stock

It's only 1/9,000th the size of NVIDIA which skyrocketed more than +800% since we recommended it. NVIDIA is still strong, but our new top chip stock has much more room to boom.

With strong earnings growth and an expanding customer base, it's positioned to feed the rampant demand for Artificial Intelligence, Machine Learning, and Internet of Things. Global semiconductor manufacturing is projected to explode from $452 billion in 2021 to $803 billion by 2028.

Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 5 Stocks Set to Double. Click to get this free report

AngioDynamics, Inc. (ANGO) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Universal Health Services, Inc. (UHS) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Aveanna Healthcare Holdings Inc. (AVAH) : Free Stock Analysis Report

ATI Physical Therapy, Inc. (ATIP) : Free Stock Analysis Report

To read this article on Zacks.com click here.

Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.