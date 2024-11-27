AngloGold Ashanti’s Executive Officer Trades Company Shares

Anglogold Ashanti PLC (AU) has released an update.
AngloGold Ashanti’s Executive Officer, Lisa Ali, has engaged in notable securities dealings, receiving 9,733 ordinary shares through the company’s Deferred Share Plans. To cover related taxes, Ali sold 3,650 of these shares in an on-market transaction valued at $91,989.49. This activity highlights the ongoing financial maneuvers within the company that might interest investors.
