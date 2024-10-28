News & Insights

AngloGold Ashanti Gains Shareholder Approval for Centamin Deal

October 28, 2024 — 11:48 am EDT

Anglogold Ashanti PLC (AU) has released an update.

AngloGold Ashanti has successfully secured shareholder approval for its acquisition of Centamin, with a decisive majority voting in favor of the court-sanctioned scheme. This strategic move is expected to enhance AngloGold Ashanti’s portfolio and market positioning, pending final court approval and regulatory conditions. Investors in both companies are watching closely as the acquisition progresses towards completion.

