Anglo-Eastern Plantations Appoints New Senior Director

Anglo Eastern Plantations (GB:AEP) has released an update.
Anglo-Eastern Plantations has appointed Ms. Farah Suhanah Binti Ahmad Sarji as the Senior Independent Non-Executive Director, leveraging her extensive experience since joining the company in October 2022. Farah also takes on a new role as an Independent Non-Executive Director at Sunway REIT Management, further expanding her influence in the real estate investment sector.
For further insights into GB:AEP stock, check out TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.
Trending Articles
- Super Micro Computer (SMCI) Says Special Committee Found No Evidence of Fraud
- Netflix’s France and Netherlands Offices Raided for Possible Tax Fraud
- Class Action Lawsuit Against Bumble Inc. (NASDAQ:BMBL)
The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.