Anglo-Eastern Plantations Appoints New Senior Director

November 05, 2024 — 09:52 am EST

Anglo Eastern Plantations (GB:AEP) has released an update.

Anglo-Eastern Plantations has appointed Ms. Farah Suhanah Binti Ahmad Sarji as the Senior Independent Non-Executive Director, leveraging her extensive experience since joining the company in October 2022. Farah also takes on a new role as an Independent Non-Executive Director at Sunway REIT Management, further expanding her influence in the real estate investment sector.

