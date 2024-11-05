Anglo-Eastern Plantations Appoints New Senior Director

Anglo Eastern Plantations (GB:AEP) has released an update.

Anglo-Eastern Plantations has appointed Ms. Farah Suhanah Binti Ahmad Sarji as the Senior Independent Non-Executive Director, leveraging her extensive experience since joining the company in October 2022. Farah also takes on a new role as an Independent Non-Executive Director at Sunway REIT Management, further expanding her influence in the real estate investment sector.

