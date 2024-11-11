News & Insights

Anglo Asian Mining Appoints New Auditor Amid Growth Plans

November 11, 2024 — 02:10 am EST

Anglo Asian Mining (GB:AAZ) has released an update.

Anglo Asian Mining PLC has appointed BDO LLP as its new auditor, replacing Ernst & Young LLP, effective immediately. This change comes as the company continues to focus on its growth strategy, aiming to become a mid-tier copper and gold producer by 2028, with plans to develop four new mines in Azerbaijan. Shareholders will vote on the reappointment of BDO at the 2025 Annual General Meeting.

