Markets

Anglo American Issues Update On Transaction With Peabody - Quick Facts

April 10, 2025 — 02:24 am EDT

Written by RTTNews.com for RTTNews->

(RTTNews) - Anglo American plc (AAUKY.PK, AAL.L) said it continues to work with Peabody towards satisfying the remaining customary conditions in the agreements announced on 25 November 2024 for Peabody to acquire Anglo American's portfolio of steelmaking coal mines in Australia.

Anglo American said it is also making progress in relation to the temporary suspension of mining operations at the Moranbah North mine following what it believes to have been a minor ignition in the underground area of the mine on 31 March. Conditions in the mine normalised shortly afterwards and they remain stable, the Group said.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Markets
RTTNews
Founded in the late 1990s by Andrew Mariathasan in New York, with the goal of covering Wall Street for a new generation of investors, RTTNews has expanded steadily over the years to become a trusted provider of content for a wide array of subjects across several platforms. RTT's Financial Newswire is relied upon by some of the world's largest financial institutions, including banks, brokerages, trading platforms and financial exchanges.
More articles by this source->

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Data is currently not available

Sign up for the TradeTalks newsletter to receive your weekly dose of trading news, trends and education. Delivered Wednesdays.