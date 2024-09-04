AngioDynamics Stock Falls Despite CE Mark for Auryon System

AngioDynamics, Inc. ANGO has announced that its Auryon Atherectomy System has received the CE Mark. This innovative system, designed for the treatment of Peripheral Artery Disease (PAD), including Critical Limb Ischemia (CLI) and In-Stent Restenosis (ISR), utilizes state-of-the-art solid-state laser technology. It stands out as the first laser atherectomy system capable of treating lesions of any type, length, or location with minimal vessel wall impact.

AngioDynamics is a pioneering medical technology company dedicated to improving patient outcomes by restoring healthy blood flow, expanding cancer treatment options and enhancing quality of life. Its innovative devices are widely adopted by physicians in rapidly growing healthcare markets to address unmet patient needs.

Shares of ANGO were 1.9% down in pre-market trading following the news.

Significance of AngioDynamics Auryon System

The CE Mark for the Auryon Atherectomy System marks a pivotal development for AngioDynamics, allowing it to enter the European market and extend its reach in the $1.1 billion global PAD sector. This advanced system, which has already treated over 50,000 patients in the United States since its FDA 510(k) clearance in 2020, is noted for its effectiveness in managing lesions from soft plaque to severely calcified deposits. Clinical studies, including those from the PATHFINDER registry, validate its ability to reduce residual stenosis to ≤30% in the majority of patients post-treatment, without any cases of target lesion revascularization, and improve patient outcomes without significant complications.

More on AngioDynamics Auryon System

The Auryon Atherectomy System employs a 355nm wavelength laser for precise treatment of PAD, utilizing short UV pulses to minimize vessel perforation and avoid thermal ablation. It includes features for aspiration and offset in specific catheter sizes, addressing embolization risks and enabling non-surgical treatment of various PAD lesions, including ISR and CLI.

The PATHFINDER registry confirms the Auryon Atherectomy System's efficacy, showing no flow-limiting dissections and significant improvements in ABI, Rutherford classification and Walking Impairment Questionnaires at 6 and 12 months. These findings underscore the system's safety and effectiveness for complex PAD cases.

Market Prospects Favoring ANGO

Per a report in Allied Market Research, the global peripheral artery disease market was worth $4.5 billion in 2023. It is anticipated to reach $10.8 billion by 2035, at a CAGR of 3.58%.

The robust growth is likely to be driven by a rise in the geriatric population and the adoption of technological advancements in minimally invasive surgical technology.

ANGO Stock Price Performance

Shares of AngioDynamics have declined 6.7% year to date against the industry’s 10% growth. The S&P 500 has witnessed an 18.4% rise in the same time frame.



Image Source: Zacks Investment Research

Favorable Earnings Surprise Trend

AngioDynamics’ earnings surpassed estimates in each of the trailing four quarters, delivering an average surprise of 28.61%.

