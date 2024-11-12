Angi Reports Turnaround and Considers IAC Spin-Off

Angi ( (ANGI) ) just unveiled an update.

Angi Inc. reported a significant turnaround in Q3 2024 with operating income jumping by $16 million to $8 million and a 27% boost in Adjusted EBITDA to $35 million, driven by improvements in Ads and Leads and Services. The company is considering a spin-off by its parent, IAC, while facing a 16% decline in revenue largely due to a drop in domestic sales. However, international revenue showed a promising 9% growth, hinting at potential opportunities abroad.

