News & Insights

Stocks

Angi Reports Turnaround and Considers IAC Spin-Off

November 12, 2024 — 10:15 am EST

Written by TipRanks Auto-Generated Newsdesk for TipRanks ->

Angi ( (ANGI) ) just unveiled an update.

Angi Inc. reported a significant turnaround in Q3 2024 with operating income jumping by $16 million to $8 million and a 27% boost in Adjusted EBITDA to $35 million, driven by improvements in Ads and Leads and Services. The company is considering a spin-off by its parent, IAC, while facing a 16% decline in revenue largely due to a drop in domestic sales. However, international revenue showed a promising 9% growth, hinting at potential opportunities abroad.

See more data about ANGI stock on TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

Trending Articles

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Stocks
TipRanks
TipRanks is the most comprehensive data set of sell side analysts and hedge fund managers. TipRanks' multi-award winning platform ranks financial experts based on measured performance and the accuracy of their predictions so investors know who to trust when making investment decisions.
More articles by this source ->

Stocks mentioned

ANGI

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Sign up for the TradeTalks newsletter to receive your weekly dose of trading news, trends and education. Delivered Wednesdays.