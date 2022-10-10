Markets
Angi Appoints Joey Levin As CEO

(RTTNews) - Angi Inc. (ANGI) announced the appointment of Joey Levin, CEO of IAC and Chairman of Angi, to chief executive officer of Angi.

Oisin Hanrahan has stepped down as chief executive officer and Director of Angi. Levin will assume the role of chief executive officer of Angi in addition to his duties as CEO of IAC and will oversee Angi's executive leadership team and daily management of the company. The changes are effective Monday.

