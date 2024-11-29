Angang Steel Co. Prepares for Strategic Financial Moves

Angang Steel Co (HK:0347) has released an update.

Angang Steel Co. has announced an extraordinary general meeting scheduled for December 30, 2024, to approve several key agreements and financial decisions for the years 2025 to 2027. These include new framework agreements for goods and services, financial services, and industrial financial services, along with resolutions on corporate bonds, share repurchase, and capital adjustments. These decisions could significantly impact the company’s strategic direction and financial structure.

