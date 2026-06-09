ANET Gains From Robust Liquidity: Will the Trend Persist?

Arista Networks, Inc. ANET ended the first quarter of fiscal 2026 with $2.79 billion in cash and cash equivalents and approximately $12.35 billion in cash, cash equivalents and marketable securities. As of the first quarter, Arista’s current ratio stands at 2.83 compared to the industry’s 1.92. This implies that Arista has nearly three times more current assets than current liabilities. It is well-positioned to meet its short-term debt obligations.



ANET’s debt-to-capital ratio stands at 0.0% compared to the industry’s 21.2%. This debt-free capital structure eliminates the risk associated with debt refinancing and interest fluctuations.



The company’s strong liquidity is driven by multiple factors. During the first quarter, revenue increased 35.1% year over year, led by strong AI and cloud-related demand. Strong focus on operational efficiency is driving profitability. This is evident by the fact that revenues are growing much faster than operating expenses.



Along with a disciplined cost structure, strong operating cash flow growth is a positive factor. In the first quarter of 2026, Arista generated operating cash flow of $1.69 billion, a substantial increase from $641.7 million reported in the year-ago quarter. This improvement was primarily driven by higher profit, strong growth in the deferred revenues and efficient working capital management. Strong cash generation continuously replenishes cash reserves and supports the various growth initiatives.

How are Competitors Faring?

Arista faces fierce competition from Hewlett Packard Enterprise HPE and Cisco Systems, Inc. CSCO. HPE ended the second quarter with $5.29 billion in cash and cash equivalents compared with $4.84 billion at the end of the previous quarter. HPE’s current ratio stands at 1.09, while its debt-to-capital ratio stands at 41.8%.



As of April 25, 2026, Cisco’s cash and cash equivalents and investments totaled $16.64 billion, which increased from $15.8 billion as of Jan. 24, 2026. Total debt was $31.30 billion as of April 25, 2026. Cisco’s current ratio is 0.92, while its debt-to-capital ratio is 28.4%.

ANET’s Price Performance, Valuation & Estimates

Shares of Arista have surged 61.5% over the past year against the industry’s decline of 16.4%.



Image Source: Zacks Investment Research

From a valuation standpoint, Arista trades at a forward price-to-sales ratio of 15.55, above the industry average.



Image Source: Zacks Investment Research

The Zacks Consensus Estimate for Arista’s earnings for 2026 and 2027 has increased over the past 60 days.



Image Source: Zacks Investment Research

Arista currently carries a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold). You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank (Strong Buy) stocks here.

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Arista Networks, Inc. (ANET) : Free Stock Analysis Report

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