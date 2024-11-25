ANEST IWATA Corp. Reports Mixed Q2 Results

ANEST IWATA Corp. (JP:6381) has released an update.
ANEST IWATA Corporation saw a 4.5% increase in net sales in the second quarter of FY2024, driven by strong sales in Europe, the U.S., and exports from China. Despite an increase in operating profit, ordinary and net profits declined due to foreign exchange losses. The company remains cautious with its forecasts amidst a sluggish Chinese economy.
