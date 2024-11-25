ANEST IWATA Corp. Reports Mixed Q2 Results

ANEST IWATA Corp. (JP:6381) has released an update.

Don't Miss our Black Friday Offers:

ANEST IWATA Corporation saw a 4.5% increase in net sales in the second quarter of FY2024, driven by strong sales in Europe, the U.S., and exports from China. Despite an increase in operating profit, ordinary and net profits declined due to foreign exchange losses. The company remains cautious with its forecasts amidst a sluggish Chinese economy.

For further insights into JP:6381 stock, check out TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

Trending Articles

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.