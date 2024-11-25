News & Insights

Stocks

ANEST IWATA Corp. Reports Mixed Q2 Results

November 25, 2024 — 01:56 am EST

Written by TipRanks Japan Auto-Generated Newsdesk for TipRanks ->

ANEST IWATA Corp. (JP:6381) has released an update.

Don't Miss our Black Friday Offers:

ANEST IWATA Corporation saw a 4.5% increase in net sales in the second quarter of FY2024, driven by strong sales in Europe, the U.S., and exports from China. Despite an increase in operating profit, ordinary and net profits declined due to foreign exchange losses. The company remains cautious with its forecasts amidst a sluggish Chinese economy.

For further insights into JP:6381 stock, check out TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

Trending Articles

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Stocks
TipRanks
TipRanks is the most comprehensive data set of sell side analysts and hedge fund managers. TipRanks' multi-award winning platform ranks financial experts based on measured performance and the accuracy of their predictions so investors know who to trust when making investment decisions.
More articles by this source ->

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Sign up for the TradeTalks newsletter to receive your weekly dose of trading news, trends and education. Delivered Wednesdays.