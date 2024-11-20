News & Insights

Andromeda Metals Advances Great White Project Development

November 20, 2024 — 09:58 pm EST

Written by TipRanks Australian Auto-Generated Newsdesk for TipRanks ->

Andromeda Metals Limited (AU:ADN) has released an update.

Andromeda Metals Limited has made substantial progress on its Great White Project, achieving key milestones and securing four binding offtake agreements to support production. The company is aiming to expand its production capacity and is actively exploring various funding options to support its growth, including a potential debt-to-equity structure. With the project construction-ready and cost-saving measures in place, Andromeda is poised for significant development while exploring additional resource opportunities.

