Andromeda Metals Advances Great White Project Development

Andromeda Metals Limited has made substantial progress on its Great White Project, achieving key milestones and securing four binding offtake agreements to support production. The company is aiming to expand its production capacity and is actively exploring various funding options to support its growth, including a potential debt-to-equity structure. With the project construction-ready and cost-saving measures in place, Andromeda is poised for significant development while exploring additional resource opportunities.

