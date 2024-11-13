News & Insights

Andino Inversiones Global Unveils Q3 2024 Financial Results

November 13, 2024 — 10:33 am EST

Andino Inversiones Global SA (FR:MLAIG) has released an update.

Andino Inversiones Global S.A. has released the Q3 2024 financial results of its subsidiary, Andino Investment Holding S.A.A., which are available on their website and the Lima Stock Exchange. Investors can review the detailed report and summary to understand the company’s financial performance for the quarter. The company invites stakeholders to reach out for further clarifications.

