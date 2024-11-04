Andersons reports Q3 adjusted EPS 72c vs. 13c last year

Reports Q3 revenue $2.62B vs. $3.64B last year. “Overall, we are pleased with our third quarter results given the lower commodity prices and reduced volatility in the ag markets. Renewables had a very strong quarter with increased ethanol production and improved yields in a period of good but softening crush margins. Trade results were significantly better than last year and include improved performance in our assets. Increased volume and margins in our specialty liquids and manufactured product lines resulted in improved results in Nutrient & Industrial,” said President and CEO Bill Krueger. “Harvest is almost complete due to the near-perfect harvest weather, with both higher-than-normal quality and above trend-line yields. We have been able to buy grain at good basis values which should allow for carry opportunities into 2025. We continue to see the benefits of our portfolio mix with well-placed assets, a growing specialty ingredients business, efficient ethanol plant performance and merchandising opportunities across our businesses.”

