Andean Silver’s Major Geophysical Push at Cerro Bayo

Andean Silver Limited is embarking on its most extensive geophysical campaign at the Cerro Bayo Silver-Gold Project in Chile, aiming to unveil new drilling targets. The initiative includes a detailed review of regional geology and the deployment of a third drill rig to enhance its exploration efforts. With promising results from historic drill intercepts and high-grade surface rock chips, Andean looks to significantly expand its mineralization prospects.

