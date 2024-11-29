Andean Silver Limited Strengthens Insider Trading Policy

Mitre Mining Corporation Limited (AU:ASL) has released an update.

Andean Silver Limited is reinforcing its commitment to ethical securities trading by implementing a new policy aimed at preventing insider trading. This policy aligns with Australian law and ASX guidelines to ensure high standards of corporate conduct and maintain market confidence. It prohibits dealing in company securities based on unpublished information that could influence their value.

