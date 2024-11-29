News & Insights

Stocks

Anatara Lifesciences Ltd Names New Company Secretary

November 29, 2024 — 02:28 am EST

Written by TipRanks Australian Auto-Generated Newsdesk for TipRanks ->

Anatara Lifesciences Ltd (AU:ANR) has released an update.

Don't Miss our Black Friday Offers:

Anatara Lifesciences Ltd has appointed Jonathan Lindh as the new Company Secretary following the retirement of Stephen Denaro. Lindh brings over 15 years of legal and company secretarial experience, having worked with various public and private companies. This leadership change is part of Anatara’s ongoing efforts to strengthen its governance and enhance shareholder value.

For further insights into AU:ANR stock, check out TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

Trending Articles

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Stocks
TipRanks
TipRanks is the most comprehensive data set of sell side analysts and hedge fund managers. TipRanks' multi-award winning platform ranks financial experts based on measured performance and the accuracy of their predictions so investors know who to trust when making investment decisions.
More articles by this source ->

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Sign up for the TradeTalks newsletter to receive your weekly dose of trading news, trends and education. Delivered Wednesdays.