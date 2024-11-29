Anatara Lifesciences Ltd Names New Company Secretary

Anatara Lifesciences Ltd (AU:ANR) has released an update.

Don't Miss our Black Friday Offers:

Anatara Lifesciences Ltd has appointed Jonathan Lindh as the new Company Secretary following the retirement of Stephen Denaro. Lindh brings over 15 years of legal and company secretarial experience, having worked with various public and private companies. This leadership change is part of Anatara’s ongoing efforts to strengthen its governance and enhance shareholder value.

For further insights into AU:ANR stock, check out TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

Trending Articles

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.