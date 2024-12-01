Anatara Lifesciences Hosts Webinar on New Initiatives

Anatara Lifesciences Ltd (AU:ANR) has released an update.
Anatara Lifesciences Ltd is hosting a webinar to discuss its progress on the Stage 2 clinical trial for IBS and a new anti-obesity program, alongside details of a Share Purchase Plan. Investors and interested parties are invited to join the session to gain insights into the company’s innovative pipeline of health products. This presents a valuable opportunity for stakeholders to understand Anatara’s strategic focus on gastrointestinal health and weight management solutions.
