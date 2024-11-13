News & Insights

Anatara Lifesciences Advances Trials and Raises Capital

November 13, 2024 — 09:20 pm EST

Anatara Lifesciences Ltd (AU:ANR) has released an update.

Anatara Lifesciences is advancing its Phase II trial for GaRP in treating Irritable Bowel Syndrome and has introduced a new anti-obesity project aimed at creating an oral medication for weight management. The company has successfully raised capital through a placement to sophisticated investors, demonstrating its commitment to enhancing shareholder value and expanding its human health portfolio.

