Anatara Lifesciences Advances GaRP-IBS Clinical Trial

Anatara Lifesciences is advancing its GaRP-IBS clinical trial, having reached the minimum participant requirement for Stage 2 and pausing recruitment from December 13, 2024. The trial aims to explore new treatments for Irritable Bowel Syndrome, with headline results expected in the first quarter of 2025. The company’s proactive recruitment strategy has successfully engaged participants across key sites.

