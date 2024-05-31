AnalytixInsight’s Mixed Financial Outcomes for 2023

AnalytixInsight (TSE:ALY) has released an update.

AnalytixInsight Inc. experienced a significant drop in revenues for 2023, with a reported revenue of $512,685 and a consistent net loss per share of $0.04, primarily due to the decline of its Euclides workforce management division. Despite the overall revenue decrease, the company’s CapitalCube product and MarketWall’s licensing agreement with Intesa Sanpaolo showed positive developments, including a substantial increase in the licensing fee and the launch of a new InvestoPro GO trading platform app for Samsung devices in Italy. The company maintains a solid cash position with over $1.2 million in cash and cash equivalents at the end of the year.

