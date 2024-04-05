Sports as an Institutional Asset Class: Three Lessons Unlocked for Private Markets GPs from the NFL’s Decision Allowing Private Equity Investment

For years, owning a sports team was a privilege reserved for the ultra-wealthy and a small number of conglomerates. Institutional capital largely remained on the sidelines, dismissing franchises as too illiquid and too operationally messy to touch.

But with the NFL’s formal approval of private equity investment into teams in August of 2024, the league cemented a shift that had already been underway globally. Now – for the first time – all five major U.S. professional sports leagues (MLB, MLS, the NBA, the NHL and now the NFL) are open to institutional investment.

The move marked an inflection point for private markets that carries important takeaways for general partners (GPs) across asset classes.

From Trophy Assets to Institutional Allocation

Private equity’s early involvement in sports focused on adjacent businesses: media networks, licensing platforms, talent agencies and sports data companies. Over time, capital moved closer to the core. European football (soccer) paved the way, with private capital flowing directly into club ownership structures and driving dramatic increases in valuations.

Today, global sports markets have expanded into diversified, cash‑flow‑generating ecosystems. Teams now operate as multi-asset operating businesses managing:

Media rights

Global sponsorships

Data monetization channels

Direct-to-consumer platforms

Betting outlets

The NFL’s decision effectively removes the final barrier for institutions that had been watching from the sidelines, waiting for governance clarity, minority ownership pathways and standardized structures, thus presenting a new investable vertical within private markets.

Beyond Sports: Strategic Lessons for GPs

The real takeaways for GPs stem from how institutional capital evaluates emerging asset classes and what that means for GPs competing for attention.



Structure Unlocks Capital

Investment in the NFL did not suddenly become attractive in 2024. What changed was the ability to participate through structures institutions understand and have comfortability with: minority stakes, defined governance rights, risk‑managed exposure and vehicles that fit within existing portfolio construction frameworks.

This mirrors what we’ve seen elsewhere in private markets, including:

The rise of continuation vehicles in secondaries

The expansion of evergreen and semi‑liquid structures

Co‑investment becoming an expectation, not a differentiator

As a result, there is mounting evidence that capital follows closely behind clarity in an emerging asset class.

New Verticals Expand the Competitive Set

As allocators expand their purview to include sectors like sports, digital infrastructure, energy transition and specialty real assets, the competitive playing field for GPs expands.

Firms are no longer competing exclusively against “direct peers.” They’re increasingly competing for capital across adjacent strategies, structures, and narratives. A GP pitching a growth equity fund may find themselves competing in a broader field – benchmarked, whether implicitly or explicitly, against infrastructure, real assets or sector‑specialist vehicles offering different risk‑return profiles.

This shift changes the game for positioning and classification. How a strategy is tagged, categorized, and surfaced in allocator workflows can determine whether it makes the shortlist or never gets into the game at all.

Culture Is Becoming a Gateway to Capital Conversations

Sports matter because they are culturally resonant and create an entry point into deeper discussions about tangible private markets assets. For many investors, sports franchises represent a familiar opportunity and gateway into more meaningful conversations.

For GPs, we find that this is an important reminder that top‑of‑funnel engagement isn’t always driven by white papers on basis points or fee structures. Increasingly, it’s driven by contextual relevance and storytelling on relevant assets that investors already understand.

This is particularly true among RIAs serving ultra-high-net-worth clients, retirees with concentrated wealth and family offices, where sports franchises are often perceived as prestige assets and a long-term store of value. While engagement may originate from the cultural and emotional resonance of sports, that entry point often opens the door to broader discussions about private market exposure.

The firms that win attention are those that connect their strategies to recognizable assets, broader market shifts, and emerging allocator interests



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