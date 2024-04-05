CIO Quarterly: Passive Investments in Retirement Portfolios

Introduction

Equities rallied to start 2025 on a continuation of enthusiasm around the mega cap tech and AI theme, amplified by expectations of supportive fiscal policies in the U.S., and easing financial conditions. However, the back-half of Q1 dispelled much of this narrative, particularly the theme of U.S. exceptionalism (at least for now). U.S. mega cap tech led the sell-off following their notable outperformance the last two years and given the AI-theme premium priced into valuations. Global trade and security policy came into significant flux and investors repositioned to reflect potential changes to the status quo with major U.S. equity indexes experiencing their worst quarterly drawdown since mid-2022. Then, on April 2nd, the U.S. announced broad-based tariffs which pushed the U.S.’s effective tariff rate on imported goods to over 20%—the highest tariff in over 100 years—which caused a sharp sell-off in global risk assets and a spike in recession concerns. A reprieve came April 9th as the U.S. announced a 90-day pause on higher reciprocal tariffs for everyone except China, whose tariffs now stand at 145%. The extreme policy swings have whiplashed global financial markets and left investors on edge as downside growth risks remain.

Given the lack of clarity, uncertainties and volatility are expected to persist in the near-term as risk assets are beholden to trade policy headlines. Heightened market volatility has colloquially been associated with greater opportunities for skilled active management. However, the unorthodox monetary policies deployed globally by central banks following the Global Financial Crisis suppressed the economic cycle and equity market volatility.

This was followed by the massive outperformance by U.S. mega cap tech companies, particularly in 2023 to 2024. Both dynamics were suffocating headwinds for active management performance and, not coincidentally, were coupled with the markets becoming awash with passive flows—impacting not only the business models of traditional active management but also how institutional investors allocate capital. For example, over the last two years actively-managed U.S. large cap strategies endured -$818bn in total net outflows while passive U.S. large caps added $394bn in total net inflows based on Nasdaq eVestment asset flows data. In light of these macro factors, we review the current state of passive investment management from an asset owner’s perspective using a dataset of $13.7 trillion in retirement assets across mainly U.S. retirement plans and offer thoughts on how these forces may interact.

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Passive Investments in Defined Benefit Plans The following analysis includes $13.7 trillion1,2 in retirement assets across both defined benefit (DB) and defined contribution (DC) plans with much, but not all, of the data coming from U.S. participants. We first look at DB plans, whose asset allocations we present in figure 1.

There are significant differences in asset allocations based on the type of investor institution.

Public equities make up 38.3% of corporate DBs’ externally managed assets versus 48.8% for non-corporate and non-public fund DBs – these include retirement plans for foundations, endowments, Taft-Hartley plans, and other institutions.

Corporate and public defined benefit plans held roughly the same exposure in public fixed income, 25.2% and 26.4%, respectively. Fixed income allocations for “Other” DBs came in noticeably lower at 19.0%.

Corporate DBs utilized multi-asset solutions to a much greater degree than other institution types.

And, as an extension, corporate DBs invested the least in alternatives with a 12.0% allocation.3 Across alternatives, we find the largest allocations for private equity, followed by real assets including real estate, then hedge funds and private debt which were held in roughly equal weight. With the broader picture in hand, we take a closer look at retirement plans’ public equity and fixed income holdings which comprise roughly 68% of DB plan assets ($6.8 trillion). We identify $2.2 trillion in passive equity and $0.7 trillion in passive fixed income assets.4 The case for passive management has been discussed ad nauseum – competitive fees and scale benefits for institutions with larger mandates, the double layered difficulty in producing alpha and in sourcing those managers who do provide alpha. More poignant to the current market environment is institutional investors’ interest in alternatives to market capitalization-weighted products. DB plans’ passive equity assets are largely held in products tied to market capitalization-weighted indexes, accounting for $2.0 trillion of the $2.2 trillion total. However, factor-based strategies ranging from Russell 1000 Growth index to multi-factor equity products held total DB assets of $73.8 billion (3.3%); sector-focused and thematic equity AUM measured $48.7 billion (2.2%). Despite the current size disparity, institutional investors are more frequently considering factor-based and thematic products for their investment mix as shown in the excerpt below, sourced from an investment consultant’s proposal to a UK public pension.

In this example, underperformance of the active portfolio was the precipitator for change. However, the key considerations in the transition into a multi-factor strategy included reducing the current concentration toward U.S. and growth names in market cap-weighted indexes and the relative size of the active portfolio. Perhaps in contraposition to the aforementioned concentration, we note the proposed reduction in domestic (U.K.) equity exposure and increase in international equity exposure. For many investors that have already embraced non-market cap-weighted passive options or have strategic allocation targets at the regional level, recent U.S. equity outperformance has been a primary motivator in considering “top-ups” to their passive market cap-weighted investments.

Relatedly, there are adherents to passive allocation as an equities default with active management utilized for particular sleeves, either strategically or tactically. Below is an equity portfolio review from a DB plan which utilizes an active carve-out approach along geographic lines. The plan had chosen to strategically allocate to active Japan equity managers, but underperformed over a 2.5 year period due to the portfolio’s tilts toward small cap and growth stocks.

As a further consideration, managers investing in more liquid portions of the market, e.g.: U.S. large cap equities, have seen fees compress substantially. However, fees have tended to stay higher in segments of the market where names are less well covered or there exist natural barriers to entry, such as language. Therefore, in the areas where a case is more easily made for active management, we are likely to find less “fee alpha”–efficient markets at work. Shown below are fees for active U.S. large cap core strategies and for select passive products; for more on passive fees see our report, “Uncovering Fee Savings for U.S. Public Funds”.

Turning to passive fixed income, its value proposition has key differences relative to passive equities. Firstly, long-only fixed income fees are generally quite low, and while passive fees do tend to be even lower, fee recapture is less impactful. Secondly, active fixed income managers have tended to outperform their benchmarks. In the core fixed income space, studies point to outperformance as a byproduct of additional credit risk exposure taken on by active managers.5 We will not attempt to draw a line between alpha and factor exposure here. Nonetheless, the additional credit risk has produced results in active managers’ favor over the relatively short life of passive fixed income as an alternative. Lastly, fixed income as an asset class introduces liquidity and index construction issues which exist to lesser degrees than in the equity space. This produces portfolio construction concerns and client education considerations.

Despite the comparatively tougher sell, institutional AUM in passive fixed income has risen to $1.7 trillion – and in contrast to the above example, U.S. core bond mandates account for roughly one-third of the total.6 The rise in portfolio trading for fixed income has also been a key value driver for allocators to passive fixed income, and for the broader financial ecosystem, increasing liquidity for corporate bond portfolios.7 In the institutional space, we have also seen a proliferation in duration-focused strategies, but asset gathering for credit and global and non-U.S. fixed income has been noticeably slower.