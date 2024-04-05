CIO Quarterly: U.S. Investor Exposure in International and EM Equities

Introduction

International and emerging markets equities have outperformed U.S. equities year-to-date, leading to an increased portfolio share within U.S.-domiciled investor AUM – while overall equity flows from U.S. asset owners remain negative. In recent history, U.S. equities have dominated: the Nasdaq-100 Index® (NDX®) outperformed the MSCI ACWI ex-U.S. Index and MSCI EAFE Index in 11 of the past 12 calendar years (in USD terms), and the MSCI EM Index in 9 of 12. Similarly, the Russell 3000 Index outpaced MSCI ACWI ex-U.S. and EAFE in 10 of 12 years, and MSCI EM in 11 of 12. However, in 2025, trade tensions, shifting fiscal and monetary policy stances, and geopolitical developments have contributed to the relative strength of international and EM equities. As a result, U.S. investor exposures to ACWI ex-U.S., EAFE, and EM managers have risen since year-end 2024 – with EAFE exposure at the end of Q2 2025 reaching its highest level since Q4 2019.

While performance has impacted recent allocation shifts, asset owners should look deeper – especially given that the majority of the $4.5 trillion in diversified international and EM strategies held by U.S.-domiciled investors is actively managed. For asset owners, analyzing managers’ portfolio-level exposures can uncover meaningful deviations from benchmark compositions, providing a clearer, more comprehensive view of portfolios’ actual regional footprint. For example, we find that EAFE and EM strategies blend developed and emerging market allocations, with all cap managers offering greater flexibility than large cap managers on average. Country-level positioning reveals further nuances, including manager underweights to major benchmark constituents and unexpected allocations to U.S. and Canadian equities. These patterns highlight the need for asset owners to look beyond investment strategy labels and examine position-level details in their portfolios – a task that has taken on greater importance in today’s global landscape shaped by shifting trade dynamics and rising geopolitical uncertainty.

U.S. Investor Assets in International and EM Equities

At the end of Q2 2025, U.S. investors had $4.5 trillion allocated to diversified international and EM equity strategies, per Nasdaq eVestment data. This total is inclusive of all cap, large, small, and passive equity segments as shown in Figure 1, but excludes sub-regional breakouts like Emerging Asia or Latin America equity. 65% of these assets are actively managed with large cap products capturing the largest share among EAFE (58%) and ACWI ex-US (55%) focused strategies, while all cap products capture the largest share among EM strategies (78%). Passive adoption has also grown steadily, representing 27% of U.S. investor assets in diversified international and EM equities in Q2 2021 to 35% in Q2 2025.

However, differences based on developed and emerging markets status are apparent as 40.6% of EAFE allocations are in passive products compared to 31.7% for ACWI ex-US and just 27.7% for EM. This gap perhaps reflects the complexity of EM investing, where asymmetric information, at times more volatile fiscal and monetary policy developments, diverse legal frameworks, and regulatory differences make active management more fruitful. Fee structures mirror this trend, too: the median EM large cap product on Nasdaq eVestment charges 6.5 bps more than the median ACWI ex-U.S. large cap product, and 11.5 bps more than the median EAFE large cap product on a $25 million mandate; median fees are 76.5 bps for EM large cap, 70 bps for ACWI ex-US large cap, and 65 bps for EAFE large cap for mandates of this size.

Shifting to a broader view, Figure 2 highlights a notable increase in U.S. investor exposure to ACWI ex-U.S., EAFE, and EM managers as a share of total U.S.-domiciled AUM since Q4 2024. This uptick appears to be primarily performance-driven. In the first half of 2025, international and emerging market equities significantly outperformed major U.S. benchmarks. For instance, the MSCI EM Index – despite trailing the MSCI ACWI ex-U.S. and MSCI EAFE – returned 15.6%, compared to 7.9% for the Nasdaq-100 and 5.8% for the Russell 3000.

An earlier Nasdaq Global Index Biweekly Investment Insights report addressed this trend, pointing out that the Nasdaq Global Ex US™ Index (NQGXUS™) had outperformed the Nasdaq U.S. Benchmark™ Index (NQUSB™) by more than +3 standard deviations relative to its 10-year average on a rolling 6-month basis as of May 2025. However, it also cautioned that historically, “after international outperform U.S. equities by more than +2 standard deviations over the prior six months, they have never outperformed on a relative basis over the ensuing six months during the past 10 years…” Indeed, since June, this reversal has begun to materialize and both the MSCI ACWI ex-U.S. and MSCI EAFE have underperformed the Nasdaq-100 and Russell 3000. The MSCI EM Index, however, has remained resilient – partly supported by a weaker U.S. Dollar, with the ICE U.S. Dollar (DXY) Index down ~10% YTD by the end of Q2 and finishing Q3 at a similar level.

Further supporting the idea that performance is the key driver of increased U.S. investor exposure to international and EM strategies YTD through Q2, Nasdaq eVestment data shows that U.S. investors were net redeemers across equity strategies overall, reallocating toward fixed income and cash management strategies instead. And on a relative basis, net outflows from international and EM equity strategies closely mirrored those from U.S. equity products: ACWI ex-U.S. saw outflows equivalent to 3% of their Q4 2024 U.S.-domiciled AUM, EM equity experienced 2.1%, EAFE equity 1.8%, and U.S. equity 2.2%. Preliminary Q3 asset flow data suggests that recent trends have persisted, with continued net inflows into bonds and cash management products and similarly scaled net outflows from ACWI ex-U.S., EM, and U.S. equity strategies in the quarter relative to their Q2 2025 AUM. However, EAFE equity products showed marked improvement with only minor net outflows based on early data.

Looking at changes over time, U.S. investor exposure to EAFE equities has seen the most notable increase among international categories, rising from 5.1% five years ago to 5.6% as of Q2 2025. In contrast, exposure to ACWI ex-U.S. equities has remained relatively flat, though it took nearly five years to return to the 4.1% level. Meanwhile, EM equity exposure has declined, falling from 3.2% in Q2 2021 to 2.4% in Q2 2025. This decline in EM exposure may be linked to underperformance. The MSCI EM Index posted negative returns in six of the past twelve calendar years, including back-to-back losses in 2021 and 2022. This underperformance may have shaped U.S. investors’ allocation decisions, particularly given that they have only been net allocators to EM equities in three quarters over the past five years.

Exposure to global equity strategies has also declined by a similar amount as EM equities, dropping from 5.4% in Q2 2021 to 4.6% in Q2 2025. Conversely, U.S. investor exposure to domestic equities (not shown in the chart) has risen by 2.8 pp and appears to be primarily performance-driven. U.S. investors have not been net allocators to U.S. equity strategies in aggregate since Q2 2011 – a 14-year drought. Nonetheless, strong market performance appears to have been supportive for U.S. equities which have represented over 40% of total U.S. investor AUM in every quarter since Q1 2024.

Actively Managed International and EM Equity Strategy Performance

Actively managed international and EM value strategies have outperformed their core and growth counterparts YTD through Q3 across both all cap and large cap segments, as shown in Figure 3. ACWI ex-U.S. large cap value products stood out, delivering an average return of 32.9%, gross-of-fees — the highest among all cap and large cap strategies across ACWI ex-U.S., EAFE, and EM managers. Notably, 58% of ACWI ex-U.S. large cap value products outpaced the MSCI ACWI ex-U.S. Large Value Index. However, active EM strategies led in terms of benchmark outperformance. An impressive 90% of EM large cap value managers and 73% of EM all cap value managers exceeded their respective MSCI benchmarks YTD; benchmarks are shown in Figure 4 and based on reference points most commonly selected by managers in Nasdaq eVestment.

Broadly speaking, value managers across ACWI ex-U.S. and EM segments delivered a dual advantage: outperforming their core and growth peers in absolute returns, while also posting a higher or comparable share of products beating their benchmarks in gross-of-fees terms YTD, as shown in Figure 4. This trend, however, did not extend to EAFE strategies. While EAFE value managers did outperform their core and growth counterparts on a performance basis, they recorded the lowest proportion of products exceeding benchmark returns YTD among the three style categories.

Regional and Country Exposure Trends in Active Portfolios

Key differences across strategy segments are evident in portfolio exposures. Despite what their primary strategy universe might suggest, the average actively managed EAFE and EM portfolios typically include allocations to both developed and emerging markets. All cap strategies tend to show greater exposure to regions outside of their stated focus compared to large cap strategies – for example, EAFE all cap portfolios have historically held more exposure to EM companies than their large cap peers.

One notable trend is that EM all cap portfolios have generally maintained higher exposure to developed market equities than EAFE all cap portfolios have had to emerging markets, as shown in Figure 5. However, this dynamic seems to have shifted in Q3 2025 as the gap has narrowed significantly: EM all cap portfolios hold 6.8% in developed markets and EAFE all cap portfolios hold 6.7% in emerging markets. Among large cap strategies, the spread was smaller, but the historical pattern of EM portfolios having more exposure to developed markets than EAFE portfolios to emerging markets, remained intact.

Country-level exposures across actively managed all cap and large cap products reveal both overlap and divergence between ACWI ex-U.S. and EAFE strategies. Over the past three years, Japan, the U.K., and France have consistently ranked as the top three regional exposures across these portfolios, aligning EAFE strategies with the MSCI EAFE and MSCI EAFE Large Indexes’ top three countries based on end-of-quarter weightings. In contrast, ACWI ex-U.S. strategies showed less alignment with their benchmarks, as China’s weighting in the MSCI ACWI ex-U.S. and MSCI ACWI ex-U.S. Large Indexes frequently surpassed France’s – ranking third in all but two end-of-quarter periods for the former index and all but three for the latter.

But exposure to China has been rising within ACWI ex-U.S. portfolios in recent quarters, reaching its highest level across both all cap and large cap segments in Q3 2025 since at least Q2 2021. It represents 7.1% of the average all cap portfolio and 6.4% of the average large cap portfolio as of the most recent quarter, yet Figure 6 shows that both remain underweight China relative to respective MSCI benchmarks that the managers most often selected as their reference points in Nasdaq eVestment.

Within EM strategies, the most notable year-over-year portfolio shift has been a rise in exposure to Taiwan at the expense of India. This trend is partly driven by the secular AI theme as the average exposure to TSMC stock in EM all cap and EM large cap portfolios has increased by approximately 150 basis points and 100 basis points, respectively, to nearly 10% of the total portfolio weights for both. The other contributing factor is the strong relative performance of Korean equities compared to Indian equities: in the one-year period ending Q3 2025, the KOSPI Index returned 23% while the NSE Nifty 500 Index declined by 11.6%, both in USD terms.

Despite the increased exposure to Taiwan, EM all cap and large cap managers remain underweight Taiwan relative to their benchmarks as shown in Figure 6, lagging the MSCI EM and MSCI EM Large indexes by -3.5 pp and -3.8 pp, respectively. Looking across the top five countries by MSCI index weights, a consistent pattern emerges: the average actively managed portfolio across our six strategy groups tends to be underweight the largest country in its respective index, and in most cases, underweight the second largest as well. In the case of EAFE large cap strategies, the average portfolio is underweight all five of the top MSCI countries.

There are also notable intra-regional similarities in overweight positions. For example, ACWI ex-U.S. all cap and large cap portfolios are overweight the U.K. and France, while EM all cap and large cap portfolios show an overweight to Brazil.

While active managers are expected to show some deviation from benchmarks, one particularly telling aspect of international and EM portfolios is their exposure to U.S. markets despite the expectation that such exposure should be minimal or nonexistent. As of Q3 2025, ACWI ex-US portfolios held an average U.S. allocation of approximately 4%, EAFE portfolios up to 2.6%, and EM portfolios up to 1.8%. Exposure to Canadian markets also highlights this discretionary trend. EAFE all cap portfolios showed allocations as high as 4.8%, while EAFE large cap portfolios held up to 3.7%. These examples, shown in Figure 7, reflect the nuanced positioning that active managers employ while they seek to outperform benchmarks.

Conclusion

Taken together, these observations highlight two important points. First, active managers are clearly exercising discretion, often deviating from benchmark constraints to pursue differentiated strategies. Second, for asset owners, gaining a more complete picture of your portfolio’s true geographic exposure can offer a clearer understanding of where managers are investing – especially in markets that may fall outside the mandate. In today's shifting macro environment which has micro implications on investors' portfolios, and given more asset owners are exploring or shifting to the total portfolio approach, having a clearer view of your geographic exposure can be a valuable tool for managing risk and uncovering unintended concentrations across asset classes – whether by geography, market cap, and/or factor.