Analysts See Major Upside for These 5 Stocks

Earnings season is about to hit full stride, and with the market still digesting a choppy stretch across the AI trade, it is a good moment to check in on where Wall Street sees the most opportunity.

A handful of names from MarketBeat's top-rated stocks list stand out right now—and not just for their strong consensus ratings, but for the sheer distance between their current share prices and where analysts believe they are heading. In several cases, even the most conservative analyst on the Street has a price target above the stock's current price.

The five names below span semiconductors, power generation, payments, memory, and energy infrastructure. Each carries a consensus Buy rating, a high MarketRank score, and double-digit implied upside to its consensus target. Here is what makes each worth watching.

NVIDIA: 44% Implied Upside for the Market's Most Important Stock

NVIDIA (NASDAQ: NVDA) remains the market's most significant stock, and analysts believe it is meaningfully underpriced. The consensus price target from 54 analysts is $303.84, implying almost 44% upside from Friday's recent close of $210.96.

Perhaps more striking, the Street's lowest target is $218, comfortably above the stock's current price. The high target is $500. NVIDIA currently scores in the top percentile of MarketBeat's MarketRank, ranking 6th out of 629 stocks in the computer and technology sector.

The stock is up a relatively modest 13% year-to-date and sits roughly 11% below its 52-week high, weighed down by the recent AI and technology sell-off. However, the company's fundamentals remain rock-solid, with net margins of nearly 63% over the prior 12 months and projected earnings growth of nearly 35% for the year ahead. At a forward price-to-earnings (P/E) under 24, NVIDIA trades at a discount to its own recent history despite an almost $5.11 trillion market cap. And from a technical perspective, the stock just found support right where it needed to: at its 200-day SMA. Going forward, the $190-$200 per share range will be the all-important zone the bulls need to defend.

Vistra: The AI Power Provider With Nearly 45% Implied Upside

Vistra (NYSE: VST) carries the largest implied upside on this list. The consensus target of $230.31 from 16 analysts is nearly 45% above Friday's close of $159.05. Like NVDA, the Street-low target of $187 is comfortably above the stock's current price. Vistra scored in the 98th percentile on MarketBeat's MarketRank, ranking 3rd among 97 utilities.

The story here is power. Vistra operates one of the largest competitive generation fleets in the country, spanning natural gas and nuclear. The company has quickly emerged as a preferred power provider for AI data centers, a theme that gained fresh attention in coverage just this past week. Yet the stock is down slightly year-to-date and sits almost 28% below its 52-week high of $219.82, punished during the broader AI unwind despite the structural demand tailwind in electricity.

At a forward P/E under 17, the disconnect between the demand story and the share price is exactly what the analyst community is pointing at. Although the trend is far from bullish on a year-over-year basis, zooming out to the weekly chart shows the bullish trend remains firmly intact. The stock remains in a broader uptrend on a higher timeframe, with $140 acting as major support and a higher low, and $180 as a multi-year breakout level and inflection point.

Mastercard: A Quality Compounder Trading at a Rare Discount

Mastercard (NYSE: MA) is not a stock that typically offers investors a discount, which is what makes the current setup notable. Shares are down nearly 8% year-to-date and sit roughly 13% below their 52-week high, an unusual stretch of underperformance for one of the highest-quality businesses in the credit services industry. The consensus target of $653.78 across 30 analysts implies over 24% upside, with the Street-low target of $561 again sitting above the stock’s recent close on Friday near $526. Mastercard scored in the 99th percentile of MarketBeat's MarketRank, ranking 4th out of 293 business services stocks.

The business itself continues to perform. In its Q1 results, reported on April 30, the company topped earnings-per-share estimates by 19 cents, with quarterly revenue increasing almost 16% year over year to $8.4 billion, also beating estimates.

Concerns about stablecoin disruption and competition from debit networks have weighed on payment networks this year. Still, the analyst community has broadly treated those fears as overdone relative to the durability of Mastercard's global payments franchise. Earnings arrive July 30, the nearest catalyst on the horizon for MA, which could help sway momentum. For that momentum to sway from a price action perspective, the bulls will want to see the stock push above $540, its recent high from the beginning of July, and begin building a base above its 200-day SMA.

Micron: Analysts Keep Chasing the Memory Leader Higher

Micron Technology (NASDAQ: MU) has been one of the market's defining stories this year, up almost 220% year to date, and analysts still see plenty of room. The consensus target of $1,263.76 across 38 analysts implies 29% upside from Friday’s close, with a Street-high target of $2,000.

The fundamental momentum keeps building. Micron has accelerated its $250 billion U.S. fabrication buildout, secured a domestic silicon supply agreement with GlobalWafers, and locked in $22 billion in long-term customer commitments, including a new deal with Ford, as reported in recent days.

Its high-bandwidth memory capacity remains effectively sold out as the HBM4 race with SK Hynix intensifies.

Even after the enormous run, projected earnings growth of over 109% leaves the stock trading at a forward P/E of just 13.4, the cheapest forward multiple on this list.

The stock sits roughly 26% below its 52-week high of $1,255 following the memory-sector shakeout.

Energy Transfer: Income Plus Upside From the Midstream Giant

Energy Transfer (NYSE: ET) rounds out the list with an entirely different profile. The Dallas-based midstream operator moves natural gas, NGLs, and crude through one of the largest pipeline networks in the country. And it pays investors handsomely to own it, with a dividend yield of 6.9%.

On top of that income, the consensus target of $23.45 across 14 analysts implies almost 19% upside from the recent close of $19.96. The Street-low target of $22 sits above the current price, and Energy Transfer scored in the 91st percentile of MarketBeat's MarketRank.

The stock is up 20% year-to-date, quietly outperforming much of the market, and the recent news flow has been constructive. The company priced a $1.75 billion offering of junior subordinated notes this month as part of a broader refinancing effort, and some analyst coverage has argued that the units remain meaningfully undervalued relative to the firm's fundamentals.

Trading at just 0.79 times sales and under 14 times forward earnings, with rising natural gas demand from AI data centers adding a structural tailwind to volumes, Energy Transfer offers the rare combination of value, high income, and analyst-backed upside.

Targets Are High, Now Comes the Proof

Analyst price targets are not guarantees, and stocks can trade below consensus for long stretches. But when names of this quality, spanning five different sectors, all carry Buy ratings, elite MarketRank scores, and double-digit implied upside, with several trading below even the most conservative target on the Street, they earn a place on the watchlist.

With earnings season arriving over the next several weeks, each of these five will get its chance to prove the analysts right.

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