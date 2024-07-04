Analysts and Technical Indicators Agree: These 3 Stocks Are "Strong Buys" – 7/4/2024 

TipRanks’ Technical Analysis Screener gives investors everything they need to find the stocks that fit their unique technical analysis investment strategy. Using the screener, we have identified three stocks that are considered Strong Buys according to both their technical analysis score and Wall Street analysts’ ratings.

Here are this week’s stocks:

Axon Enterprise (NASDAQ:AXON) – Axon manufactures conducted energy devices (CEDs) under the TASER brand. AXON stock carries a Strong Buy overall technical analysis score. Analysts concur with that sentiment, giving a Strong Buy consensus rating with a 12-month price target that implies an upside of over 22%.

Barrick Gold (NYSE:GOLD) – Barrick Gold is a mining company that produces gold and copper.. The stock has a Strong Buy overall technical analysis score. Likewise, analysts have given the stock a Strong Buy consensus rating, with a 12-month price target indicating about a 33% upside on the stock.

Agnico Eagle Mines (NYSE:AEM) – Agnico Eagle Mines is a Canadian gold mining company. The stock has a Strong Buy overall technical analysis score. Likewise, analysts have given the stock a Strong Buy consensus rating, with a 12-month price target indicating about 16% upside potential.

What Is the TipRanks Technical Analysis Score?

TipRanks’ unique calculation combines the Moving Average score and the Oscillator score to assess a stock’s technical strength or weakness. The score provides a comprehensive view of a stock’s potential price movement based on historical data and technical analysis.

