The Analyst Verdict: Sunrun In The Eyes Of 13 Experts

Sunrun (NASDAQ:RUN) underwent analysis by 13 analysts in the last quarter, revealing a spectrum of viewpoints from bullish to bearish.

The table below provides a snapshot of their recent ratings, showcasing how sentiments have evolved over the past 30 days and comparing them to the preceding months.

Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish Total Ratings 6 3 4 0 0 Last 30D 0 0 1 0 0 1M Ago 2 1 2 0 0 2M Ago 1 1 1 0 0 3M Ago 3 1 0 0 0

Analysts have recently evaluated Sunrun and provided 12-month price targets. The average target is $14.38, accompanied by a high estimate of $21.00 and a low estimate of $8.00. Observing a downward trend, the current average is 11.51% lower than the prior average price target of $16.25.

The perception of Sunrun by financial experts is analyzed through recent analyst actions. The following summary presents key analysts, their recent evaluations, and adjustments to ratings and price targets.

Analyst Analyst Firm Action Taken Rating Current Price Target Prior Price Target Julien Dumoulin-Smith Jefferies Lowers Hold $8.00 $14.00 Jon Windham UBS Lowers Buy $15.00 $17.00 Christopher Dendrinos RBC Capital Lowers Outperform $14.00 $17.00 Jordan Levy Truist Securities Lowers Hold $9.00 $12.00 Brian Lee Goldman Sachs Lowers Buy $15.00 $17.00 Ameet Thakkar BMO Capital Lowers Market Perform $9.00 $11.00 Christine Cho Barclays Lowers Equal-Weight $15.00 $18.00 Julien Dumoulin-Smith Jefferies Lowers Buy $17.00 $19.00 Mark Strouse JP Morgan Lowers Overweight $18.00 $22.00 Jon Windham UBS Raises Buy $17.00 $14.00 Michael Blum Wells Fargo Lowers Overweight $12.00 $15.00 Jeff Osborne TD Cowen Announces Buy $21.00 - Brian Lee Goldman Sachs Lowers Buy $17.00 $19.00

Key Insights: Action Taken: In response to dynamic market conditions and company performance, analysts update their recommendations. Whether they 'Maintain', 'Raise', or 'Lower' their stance, it signifies their reaction to recent developments related to Sunrun. This insight gives a snapshot of analysts' perspectives on the current state of the company. Rating: Gaining insights, analysts provide qualitative assessments, ranging from 'Outperform' to 'Underperform'. These ratings reflect expectations for the relative performance of Sunrun compared to the broader market. Price Targets: Analysts gauge the dynamics of price targets, providing estimates for the future value of Sunrun's stock. This comparison reveals trends in analysts' expectations over time.

Sunrun is engaged in the design, development, installation, sale, ownership, and maintenance of residential solar energy systems in the United States. The company acquires customers directly and through relationships with various solar and strategic partners. The solar systems are constructed either by Sunrun or by Sunrun's partners and are owned by the company. Sunrun's customers typically enter into 20- to 25-year agreements to utilize its solar energy system. The company also sells solar energy systems and products, such as panels and racking, and solar leads generated to customers.

Sunrun: Financial Performance Dissected

Market Capitalization Analysis: Below industry benchmarks, the company's market capitalization reflects a smaller scale relative to peers. This could be attributed to factors such as growth expectations or operational capacity.

Revenue Growth: Over the 3 months period, Sunrun showcased positive performance, achieving a revenue growth rate of 0.37% as of 31 December, 2024. This reflects a substantial increase in the company's top-line earnings. In comparison to its industry peers, the company trails behind with a growth rate lower than the average among peers in the Industrials sector.

Net Margin: Sunrun's net margin is below industry averages, indicating potential challenges in maintaining strong profitability. With a net margin of -542.66%, the company may face hurdles in effective cost management.

Return on Equity (ROE): Sunrun's ROE falls below industry averages, indicating challenges in efficiently using equity capital. With an ROE of -71.85%, the company may face hurdles in generating optimal returns for shareholders.

Return on Assets (ROA): Sunrun's ROA lags behind industry averages, suggesting challenges in maximizing returns from its assets. With an ROA of -13.4%, the company may face hurdles in achieving optimal financial performance.

Debt Management: Sunrun's debt-to-equity ratio surpasses industry norms, standing at 5.1. This suggests the company carries a substantial amount of debt, posing potential financial challenges.

The Significance of Analyst Ratings Explained

Analysts work in banking and financial systems and typically specialize in reporting for stocks or defined sectors. Analysts may attend company conference calls and meetings, research company financial statements, and communicate with insiders to publish "analyst ratings" for stocks. Analysts typically rate each stock once per quarter.

Some analysts publish their predictions for metrics such as growth estimates, earnings, and revenue to provide additional guidance with their ratings. When using analyst ratings, it is important to keep in mind that stock and sector analysts are also human and are only offering their opinions to investors.

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.

