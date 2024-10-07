The Analyst Verdict: Sprinklr In The Eyes Of 11 Experts

11 analysts have shared their evaluations of Sprinklr (NYSE:CXM) during the recent three months, expressing a mix of bullish and bearish perspectives.

The following table encapsulates their recent ratings, offering a glimpse into the evolving sentiments over the past 30 days and comparing them to the preceding months.

Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish Total Ratings 2 3 5 1 0 Last 30D 0 0 0 1 0 1M Ago 0 0 0 0 0 2M Ago 2 3 5 0 0 3M Ago 0 0 0 0 0

Analysts provide deeper insights through their assessments of 12-month price targets, revealing an average target of $10.14, a high estimate of $17.00, and a low estimate of $7.00. This current average has decreased by 14.21% from the previous average price target of $11.82.

Breaking Down Analyst Ratings: A Detailed Examination

A comprehensive examination of how financial experts perceive Sprinklr is derived from recent analyst actions. The following is a detailed summary of key analysts, their recent evaluations, and adjustments to ratings and price targets.

Analyst Analyst Firm Action Taken Rating Current Price Target Prior Price Target Raimo Lenschow Barclays Lowers Underweight $7.00 $10.00 Catharine Trebnick Rosenblatt Lowers Buy $10.50 $11.00 Tyler Radke Citigroup Lowers Neutral $9.00 $11.00 Patrick Walravens JMP Securities Maintains Market Outperform $17.00 $17.00 Michael Berg Wells Fargo Lowers Equal-Weight $8.00 $9.00 Raimo Lenschow Barclays Lowers Overweight $10.00 $11.00 Gil Luria DA Davidson Lowers Neutral $8.00 $9.00 Brett Knoblauch Cantor Fitzgerald Lowers Neutral $9.00 $10.00 Jason Ader Keybanc Lowers Overweight $12.00 $16.00 Elizabeth Porter Morgan Stanley Lowers Equal-Weight $10.00 $12.00 Catharine Trebnick Rosenblatt Lowers Buy $11.00 $14.00

Key Insights: Action Taken: Analysts adapt their recommendations to changing market conditions and company performance. Whether they 'Maintain', 'Raise' or 'Lower' their stance, it reflects their response to recent developments related to Sprinklr. This information provides a snapshot of how analysts perceive the current state of the company. Rating: Analysts unravel qualitative evaluations for stocks, ranging from 'Outperform' to 'Underperform'. These ratings offer insights into expectations for the relative performance of Sprinklr compared to the broader market. Price Targets: Analysts predict movements in price targets, offering estimates for Sprinklr's future value. Examining the current and prior targets offers insights into analysts' evolving expectations.

Assessing these analyst evaluations alongside crucial financial indicators can provide a comprehensive overview of Sprinklr's market position. Stay informed and make well-judged decisions with the assistance of our Ratings Table.

Discovering Sprinklr: A Closer Look

Sprinklr Inc is engaged in providing enterprise software that enables every customer-facing function across the front office, from Customer Care to Marketing, to collaborate across internal silos, and communicate across digital channels. Its products include Sprinklr Service, Sprinklr Social, Sprinklr Insights and Sprinklr Marketing. The company operates in Americas, EMEA and other countries. It derives maximum revenue from Americas.

Breaking Down Sprinklr's Financial Performance

Market Capitalization Analysis: Below industry benchmarks, the company's market capitalization reflects a smaller scale relative to peers. This could be attributed to factors such as growth expectations or operational capacity.

Revenue Growth: Sprinklr's remarkable performance in 3 months is evident. As of 31 July, 2024, the company achieved an impressive revenue growth rate of 10.5%. This signifies a substantial increase in the company's top-line earnings. In comparison to its industry peers, the company trails behind with a growth rate lower than the average among peers in the Information Technology sector.

Net Margin: Sprinklr's financial strength is reflected in its exceptional net margin, which exceeds industry averages. With a remarkable net margin of 0.93%, the company showcases strong profitability and effective cost management.

Return on Equity (ROE): Sprinklr's ROE stands out, surpassing industry averages. With an impressive ROE of 0.34%, the company demonstrates effective use of equity capital and strong financial performance.

Return on Assets (ROA): Sprinklr's financial strength is reflected in its exceptional ROA, which exceeds industry averages. With a remarkable ROA of 0.17%, the company showcases efficient use of assets and strong financial health.

Debt Management: The company maintains a balanced debt approach with a debt-to-equity ratio below industry norms, standing at 0.11.

What Are Analyst Ratings?

Analyst ratings serve as essential indicators of stock performance, provided by experts in banking and financial systems. These specialists diligently analyze company financial statements, participate in conference calls, and engage with insiders to generate quarterly ratings for individual stocks.

Some analysts publish their predictions for metrics such as growth estimates, earnings, and revenue to provide additional guidance with their ratings. When using analyst ratings, it is important to keep in mind that stock and sector analysts are also human and are only offering their opinions to investors.

