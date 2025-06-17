The Analyst Verdict: SolarEdge Technologies In The Eyes Of 15 Experts

During the last three months, 15 analysts shared their evaluations of SolarEdge Technologies (NASDAQ:SEDG), revealing diverse outlooks from bullish to bearish.

Summarizing their recent assessments, the table below illustrates the evolving sentiments in the past 30 days and compares them to the preceding months.

Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish Total Ratings 0 1 8 3 3 Last 30D 0 0 0 0 1 1M Ago 0 0 3 1 1 2M Ago 0 1 3 0 1 3M Ago 0 0 2 2 0

The 12-month price targets, analyzed by analysts, offer insights with an average target of $12.88, a high estimate of $20.00, and a low estimate of $5.00. A decline of 7.4% from the prior average price target is evident in the current average.

The standing of SolarEdge Technologies among financial experts is revealed through an in-depth exploration of recent analyst actions. The summary below outlines key analysts, their recent evaluations, and adjustments to ratings and price targets.

Analyst Analyst Firm Action Taken Rating Current Price Target Prior Price Target Gordon Johnson GLJ Research Maintains Sell $6.90 $6.90 Christine Cho Barclays Raises Underweight $12.00 $11.00 Jon Windham UBS Raises Neutral $20.00 $17.00 Maheep Mandloi Mizuho Raises Neutral $18.00 $15.00 Gordon Johnson GLJ Research Maintains Hold $6.90 $6.90 Gordon Johnson GLJ Research Raises Sell $6.90 $3.90 Jon Windham UBS Lowers Neutral $17.00 $22.00 Michael Blum Wells Fargo Lowers Equal-Weight $15.00 $19.00 Mark Strouse JP Morgan Lowers Overweight $18.00 $20.00 Austin Moeller Canaccord Genuity Raises Hold $16.50 $14.00 Joseph Osha Guggenheim Announces Sell $5.00 - Christine Cho Barclays Raises Underweight $11.00 $10.00 Julien Dumoulin-Smith Jefferies Lowers Underperform $9.00 $12.00 Biju Perincheril Susquehanna Lowers Neutral $12.00 $17.00 Michael Blum Wells Fargo Lowers Equal-Weight $19.00 $20.00

Action Taken: Analysts adapt their recommendations to changing market conditions and company performance. Whether they 'Maintain', 'Raise' or 'Lower' their stance, it reflects their response to recent developments related to SolarEdge Technologies. This information provides a snapshot of how analysts perceive the current state of the company.

Rating: Analysts unravel qualitative evaluations for stocks, ranging from 'Outperform' to 'Underperform'. These ratings offer insights into expectations for the relative performance of SolarEdge Technologies compared to the broader market.

Price Targets: Analysts explore the dynamics of price targets, providing estimates for the future value of SolarEdge Technologies's stock. This examination reveals shifts in analysts' expectations over time.

Understanding these analyst evaluations alongside key financial indicators can offer valuable insights into SolarEdge Technologies's market standing. Stay informed and make well-considered decisions with our Ratings Table.

Delving into SolarEdge Technologies's Background

SolarEdge Technologies designs, develops, and sells direct current optimized inverter systems for solar photovoltaic installations. The company system consists of power optimizers, inverters, and cloud-based monitoring platform and addresses a broad range of solar market segments, from residential solar installations to commercial and small utility-scale solar installations. The company sells its products directly to solar installers, engineering, procurement, and construction firms and indirectly to solar installers through distributors and electrical equipment wholesalers.

Key Indicators: SolarEdge Technologies's Financial Health

Market Capitalization Analysis: The company exhibits a lower market capitalization profile, positioning itself below industry averages. This suggests a smaller scale relative to peers.

Revenue Growth: Over the 3M period, SolarEdge Technologies showcased positive performance, achieving a revenue growth rate of 7.38% as of 31 March, 2025. This reflects a substantial increase in the company's top-line earnings. When compared to others in the Information Technology sector, the company faces challenges, achieving a growth rate lower than the average among peers.

Net Margin: SolarEdge Technologies's financial strength is reflected in its exceptional net margin, which exceeds industry averages. With a remarkable net margin of -44.89%, the company showcases strong profitability and effective cost management.

Return on Equity (ROE): SolarEdge Technologies's ROE is below industry averages, indicating potential challenges in efficiently utilizing equity capital. With an ROE of -15.73%, the company may face hurdles in achieving optimal financial returns.

Return on Assets (ROA): The company's ROA is below industry benchmarks, signaling potential difficulties in efficiently utilizing assets. With an ROA of -3.82%, the company may need to address challenges in generating satisfactory returns from its assets.

Debt Management: SolarEdge Technologies's debt-to-equity ratio is notably higher than the industry average. With a ratio of 1.28, the company relies more heavily on borrowed funds, indicating a higher level of financial risk.

What Are Analyst Ratings?

Ratings come from analysts, or specialists within banking and financial systems that report for specific stocks or defined sectors (typically once per quarter for each stock). Analysts usually derive their information from company conference calls and meetings, financial statements, and conversations with important insiders to reach their decisions.

Some analysts will also offer forecasts for metrics like growth estimates, earnings, and revenue to provide further guidance on stocks. Investors who use analyst ratings should note that this specialized advice comes from humans and may be subject to error.

