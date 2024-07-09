The Analyst Verdict: ON Semiconductor In The Eyes Of 19 Experts

Throughout the last three months, 19 analysts have evaluated ON Semiconductor (NASDAQ:ON), offering a diverse set of opinions from bullish to bearish.

The following table summarizes their recent ratings, shedding light on the changing sentiments within the past 30 days and comparing them to the preceding months.

Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish Total Ratings 10 5 3 1 0 Last 30D 0 1 0 0 0 1M Ago 1 0 0 0 0 2M Ago 1 0 0 0 0 3M Ago 8 4 3 1 0

Analysts have set 12-month price targets for ON Semiconductor, revealing an average target of $85.05, a high estimate of $104.00, and a low estimate of $55.00. This current average represents a 7.37% decrease from the previous average price target of $91.82.

Investigating Analyst Ratings: An Elaborate Study

A comprehensive examination of how financial experts perceive ON Semiconductor is derived from recent analyst actions. The following is a detailed summary of key analysts, their recent evaluations, and adjustments to ratings and price targets.

Analyst Analyst Firm Action Taken Rating Current Price Target Prior Price Target John Vinh Keybanc Lowers Overweight $85.00 $90.00 Quinn Bolton Needham Maintains Buy $92.00 $92.00 Blayne Curtis Jefferies Raises Buy $100.00 $95.00 Quinn Bolton Needham Maintains Buy $92.00 $92.00 William Stein Truist Securities Lowers Buy $85.00 $89.00 Ross Seymore Deutsche Bank Lowers Buy $85.00 $90.00 Joshua Buchalter TD Cowen Lowers Buy $85.00 $90.00 Vijay Rakesh Mizuho Lowers Buy $87.00 $92.00 Craig Ellis B. Riley Securities Lowers Buy $103.00 $115.00 David Williams Benchmark Lowers Buy $80.00 $88.00 John Vinh Keybanc Lowers Overweight $90.00 $100.00 Kevin Cassidy Rosenblatt Lowers Neutral $70.00 $75.00 Christopher Rolland Susquehanna Lowers Positive $85.00 $90.00 Gary Mobley Wells Fargo Lowers Overweight $95.00 $110.00 Joseph Moore Morgan Stanley Lowers Equal-Weight $70.00 $80.00 David O'Connor Exane BNP Paribas Announces Underperform $55.00 - Tore Svanberg Stifel Lowers Hold $72.00 $82.00 Toshiya Hari Goldman Sachs Lowers Buy $81.00 $91.00 Mark Lipacis Evercore ISI Group Announces Outperform $104.00 -

Key Insights: Action Taken: Analysts adapt their recommendations to changing market conditions and company performance. Whether they 'Maintain', 'Raise' or 'Lower' their stance, it reflects their response to recent developments related to ON Semiconductor. This information provides a snapshot of how analysts perceive the current state of the company. Rating: Delving into assessments, analysts assign qualitative values, from 'Outperform' to 'Underperform'. These ratings communicate expectations for the relative performance of ON Semiconductor compared to the broader market. Price Targets: Analysts set price targets as an estimate of a stock's future value. Comparing the current and prior price targets provides insight into how analysts' expectations have changed over time. This information can be valuable for investors seeking to understand consensus views on the stock's potential future performance.

Understanding these analyst evaluations alongside key financial indicators can offer valuable insights into ON Semiconductor's market standing. Stay informed and make well-considered decisions with our Ratings Table.

Stay up to date on ON Semiconductor analyst ratings.

Discovering ON Semiconductor: A Closer Look

Onsemi is a supplier of power semiconductors and sensors focused on the automotive and industrial markets. Onsemi is the second-largest power chipmaker in the world and the largest supplier of image sensors to the automotive market. While the firm used to be highly vertically integrated, it now pursues a hybrid manufacturing strategy for flexible capacity. Onsemi is pivoting to focus on emerging applications like electric vehicles, autonomous vehicles, industrial automation, and renewable energy.

Unraveling the Financial Story of ON Semiconductor

Market Capitalization Analysis: Positioned below industry benchmarks, the company's market capitalization faces constraints in size. This could be influenced by factors such as growth expectations or operational capacity.

Revenue Challenges: ON Semiconductor's revenue growth over 3 months faced difficulties. As of 31 March, 2024, the company experienced a decline of approximately -4.95%. This indicates a decrease in top-line earnings. When compared to others in the Information Technology sector, the company faces challenges, achieving a growth rate lower than the average among peers.

Net Margin: ON Semiconductor's net margin surpasses industry standards, highlighting the company's exceptional financial performance. With an impressive 24.32% net margin, the company effectively manages costs and achieves strong profitability.

Return on Equity (ROE): ON Semiconductor's ROE stands out, surpassing industry averages. With an impressive ROE of 5.7%, the company demonstrates effective use of equity capital and strong financial performance.

Return on Assets (ROA): ON Semiconductor's ROA stands out, surpassing industry averages. With an impressive ROA of 3.39%, the company demonstrates effective utilization of assets and strong financial performance.

Debt Management: ON Semiconductor's debt-to-equity ratio surpasses industry norms, standing at 0.41. This suggests the company carries a substantial amount of debt, posing potential financial challenges.

Analyst Ratings: What Are They?

Analysts are specialists within banking and financial systems that typically report for specific stocks or within defined sectors. These people research company financial statements, sit in conference calls and meetings, and speak with relevant insiders to determine what are known as analyst ratings for stocks. Typically, analysts will rate each stock once a quarter.

Analysts may enhance their evaluations by incorporating forecasts for metrics like growth estimates, earnings, and revenue, delivering additional guidance to investors. It is vital to acknowledge that, although experts in stocks and sectors, analysts are human and express their opinions when providing insights.

